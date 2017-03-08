World
  7. Houndstooth Coffee and Jettison Cocktail Bar / OFFICIAL

Houndstooth Coffee and Jettison Cocktail Bar / OFFICIAL

  • 17:00 - 8 March, 2017
Houndstooth Coffee and Jettison Cocktail Bar / OFFICIAL
Houndstooth Coffee and Jettison Cocktail Bar / OFFICIAL, © Mark Leveno
© Mark Leveno

© Mark Leveno © Robert Yu © Mark Leveno © Robert Yu +34

  • Architects

    OFFICIAL

  • Location

    Dallas, TX, USA

  • Architect in Charge

    Amy Leveno, Mark Leveno

  • Area

    2100.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Mark Leveno, Robert Yu
© Mark Leveno
© Mark Leveno

From the architect. The design for Houndstooth Coffee and Jettison cocktail bar was driven by their duality of function and shared connection.  We developed the elemental concept of day to night with Houndstooth filling the larger sunlit space and Jettison occupying the intimate back corner and implemented it as a solid / void composition.  Connected by a corridor with sliding doors on either end, the spaces operate independently or together. We developed an island bar below a floating wood clad volume that we affectionately named the cloud.  The high ceilings create openness in the coffee shop and the cloud serves as a focal point, drawing the eyes up while balancing the space and concealing the mechanical system.  Jettison inverts the cloud design with a lowered ceiling and a central void looking into the painted gold trusses that have the character of a chandelier.  Walnut and greys establish a speakeasy quality while the curtain along the exterior wall softens the space and encourages conversations inward.

© Mark Leveno
© Mark Leveno
Plan
Plan
© Robert Yu
© Robert Yu

The patio along Sylvan Avenue has a cedar screen with a Houndstooth supergraphic that creates visual identity along the busy street. The screen controls the western sun while filling the seating area with dynamic afternoon shadows and shields guests from the road.  We designed and fabricated the small café tables and wall mounted arm lights for the space while engaging other Texas designers for additional furnishings.  

© Robert Yu
© Robert Yu
Cite: "Houndstooth Coffee and Jettison Cocktail Bar / OFFICIAL" 08 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803236/houndstooth-coffee-and-jettison-cocktail-bar-official/>
