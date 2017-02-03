World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Refurbishment
  4. United States
  5. Kevin deFreitas Architects
  6. 2013
  7. UC San Diego - Galbraith Hall Interior Renovation / Kevin deFreitas Architects

UC San Diego - Galbraith Hall Interior Renovation / Kevin deFreitas Architects

  • 19:30 - 3 February, 2017
UC San Diego - Galbraith Hall Interior Renovation / Kevin deFreitas Architects
UC San Diego - Galbraith Hall Interior Renovation / Kevin deFreitas Architects, © Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

© Darren Bradley

  • Architects

    Kevin deFreitas Architects

  • Location

    La Jolla, Ca. Revelle College, UC San Diego, California

  • Architects in Charge

    Kevin deFreitas, Manish Desai

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Darren Bradley

  • Environmental Graphics + Signage

    Bowyer, Emily Desai

  • Structural Engineer

    DCI Engineers

  • Lighting Designer

    Syska Hennessy Group Robert Fagnant

  • Mechanical, Electrical + Plumbing Engineer

    Syska Hennessy Group

  • Acoustical Engineer

    VSA & Associates

  • LEED Consultant

    Green Fields Consulting

  • Custom Furniture

    Christopher James Gay Designs

  • Original Architect

    Deems, Lewis, Martin 1964

  • LEED Rating

    Gold, CI
© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

From the architect. This project involved adaptively repurposing a local University’s 1960’s era library into a new diverse mixed-use program.  30,000 s.f. of the former reading room and book stack areas were transformed to accommodate a new 420 seat lecture auditorium, a pair of student study halls, three theatre & dance practice studios, shared conference rooms, faculty offices, new ADA restrooms and typ. support spaces. 

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

Respecting the original mid-century design, layers of dated remodel work was removed to expose the building’s concrete structure, specifically the beautiful waffle slab.  There were several existing constraints that the new lecture hall had to accommodate, a confined 70’ square footprint in plan, the necessity of connecting the upper and lower floor plates, and somehow working around the oddly rotated free-standing elevator. Taking this context into consideration it made sense to pinch the plan like an hour glass and construct the walls slightly out of plumb to incorporate the elevator and to allow the abundant natural day-light from the skylights to wash down to all areas of the floors below.  This move not only improved the quality of the space, it also dramatically reduced energy consumption while also enhancing the acoustical performance of the auditorium and adjacent interior spaces. 

Before
Before
© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

The constructability of this renovation was further complicated by the fact that the floors below the project were fully occupied during the entire construction process.  This meant vital systems had to stay “live” despite being relocated, upgraded, and reconfigured.  Essentially building a tall-masted ship inside a bottle, the design team had to devise a way to construct the new lecture hall structure inside the shell of the existing building with all the materials and equipment having to fit through a 9’ tall by 30’ wide opening of removed storefront.  University classes scheduled in the space well in advance dictated a tight delivery schedule of only six months.

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

Where your eyes go, so goes the rest of you! With this in mind the material palette, textures, lighting, and splashes of color are strategically placed to draw users through the building. Visible from the entry, and nearly everywhere else inside, the tall abstracted stainless blades of grass anchor the central light well creating a point of reference and help users intuitively navigate the space. The white auditorium walls are clad in a custom break-metal geometric pattern, which riffs on mid-century era shadow blocks, subtly marking the passage of time as the sun’s movement changes the tone-on-tone color throughout the day.

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

This re-energized interior is bright, airy, dynamic, and comfortable, meant to feel more like a living room than a laboratory; a terrific place for students and faculty to engage, discuss, practice, and learn.

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley
Galbraith Floor Plan
Galbraith Floor Plan
© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley

Product Description. The porcelanosa tiles in matte white were used to capture the subtle variations of natural light that moved throughout the day, adding warmth, texture, and a reference to time- 

© Darren Bradley
© Darren Bradley
Cite: "UC San Diego - Galbraith Hall Interior Renovation / Kevin deFreitas Architects" 03 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803234/uc-san-diego-galbraith-hall-interior-renovation-kevin-defreitas-architects/>

