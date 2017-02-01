World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Community
  Italy
  Labics
  2016
  Città del Sole / Labics

Città del Sole / Labics

  • 09:00 - 1 February, 2017
Città del Sole / Labics
© Marco Cappelletti

  • Architects

    Labics

  • Location

    Rome, Italy

  • Architects in Charge

    Maria Claudia Clemente, Francesco Isidori

  • Design Team

    Luigi Panetta (team leader), Paola Bettinsoli, Chiara Capriulo, Gaia Maria Lombardo, Michele Morganti, Giorgio Pasqualini.

  • Project Team

    Mauro Bartoli, Diego Moriconi

  • Area

    13.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Marco Cappelletti

  • Design

    Labics (Maria Claudia Clemente, Francesco Isidori)

  • Structural engineer

    Studio Pagnoni - Vita

  • MEP

    3TI Italia – eng. Alfredo Ingletti

  • Direction on site

    EIDEO engineering
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Marco Cappelletti

City of Sun, winning project of a competition held by the Municipality of Rome in 2007, consists in an intervention of urban regeneration, aimed at the creation of a new centrality, through the insertion of an articulated mixitè - office, commercial and residential - and, above all, a system of public spaces conceived as common and collective domain.

Model
Model
Study Model of Urban Relations
Study Model of Urban Relations

The project emphasizes the site conditions: located on the edge of the consolidated city, it pursues the aim of building an open and porous fabric, thus confirming the character of the site as a place of transition with privileged access to the historical city. 

© Marco Cappelletti
© Marco Cappelletti

In response to the context features and to the competition brief, the City of Sun presents a clear and coherent morphological and programmatic structure: 

  • a pedestal system hosts commercial spaces on ground floor and offices on the first floor; on an urban level the pedestal becomes part of the surrounding system of open spaces;
  • the volume bridging over the existing building hosts offices and directional spaces;
  • two different residential buildings host urban villas/duplex in the smaller volume and simple flats in the nine floors tall building;
  • finally a public library will be realized inside the existing building.

© Marco Cappelletti

Based on the belief that the project of the public space has to be the fundamental urban structure, in the City of Sun the project of the open spaces is never residual but, on the opposite, it is the structure along which the volumes are built, in a sequence of solids and voids on different levels looking for spatial and morphological relation with the context.

© Marco Cappelletti
Elevated Public Place
Elevated Public Place
© Marco Cappelletti

Following the aim of building an urban system able to put in place structured relation with the existing, the project takes shape starting from the scale, the alignments and the solid/void relation of the overlooking Tiburtino II, a qualitative neighborhood of the early XX century.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Section
Section

The project builds a long facade towards the city confirming the role of the street, while it opens towards the outskirt, incorporating a series of public spaces, the main of which, just opposite the main entrance of Tiburtino II, represent the turning point of the entire intervention: a wide open space which connect all the project sites and programs. Finally, the elevated terraces on the 2nd floor gives back to the city the area occupied by the buildings: looking from the public/private point of view City of Sun is a zero-foot print project.

© Marco Cappelletti

Product Description. The facade system represents an important element of the project: the neutrality of the building envelopes – made of glass and/or aluminium brise soleil - allows, on an urban scale, a background perception of the different volumes. Only at a closer distance the façades reveal their differences and singularity giving each building a different identity. 

© Marco Cappelletti
Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Community Italy
Cite: "Città del Sole / Labics" 01 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803233/citta-del-sole-labics/>

