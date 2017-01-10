Aedas Releases Plans for Blooming Bamboo-Inspired Tower in China

Aedas has released its design for Gmond International Building, a representative regeneration project located in the old town area of Shenzhen, China. The 200-meter super high-rise building is inspired by the traditional form of Chinese totem bamboo, which symbolizes prosperity and moral integrity.

With nearly 60,000 square meters of gross floor area, the building will house the headquarters for Tellus-Gmond, Grade 5A lettable office spaces, and a jewelry-trading center.

“The ascending podium massing recaptures a growing bamboo, featuring exterior landscaped staircases, public platforms, eco-friendly rooftop gardens, and an art center that will also serve as a jewelry exhibition venue.”

Additionally, the podium façade resembles large bamboo leaves, and encloses the commercial component of the building, “forming an interesting duet with the blooming tower.”

Gmond International Building is expected to be completed in 2019.

News via Aedas.