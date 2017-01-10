World
  Aedas Releases Plans for Blooming Bamboo-Inspired Tower in China

Aedas Releases Plans for Blooming Bamboo-Inspired Tower in China

Aedas Releases Plans for Blooming Bamboo-Inspired Tower in China
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Aedas has released its design for Gmond International Building, a representative regeneration project located in the old town area of Shenzhen, China. The 200-meter super high-rise building is inspired by the traditional form of Chinese totem bamboo, which symbolizes prosperity and moral integrity.

With nearly 60,000 square meters of gross floor area, the building will house the headquarters for Tellus-Gmond, Grade 5A lettable office spaces, and a jewelry-trading center.

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

“The ascending podium massing recaptures a growing bamboo, featuring exterior landscaped staircases, public platforms, eco-friendly rooftop gardens, and an art center that will also serve as a jewelry exhibition venue.”

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Additionally, the podium façade resembles large bamboo leaves, and encloses the commercial component of the building, “forming an interesting duet with the blooming tower.”

Courtesy of Aedas
Courtesy of Aedas

Gmond International Building is expected to be completed in 2019.

News via Aedas

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Aedas Releases Plans for Blooming Bamboo-Inspired Tower in China" 10 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803225/aedas-releases-design-for-blooming-bamboo-inspired-tower-in-china/>

