  Haus D / EBERLE Architekten BDA 

Haus D / EBERLE Architekten BDA 

  • 13:00 - 1 February, 2017
Haus D / EBERLE Architekten BDA 
© Rainer Retzlaff
© Rainer Retzlaff

© Rainer Retzlaff

© Rainer Retzlaff
© Rainer Retzlaff

From the architect. A three-storeyed „tower“ is the answer to the difficult corner-property.

The kitchen, dining area and living area are all located on the ground floor. The first floor belongs to the children. The second floor, consisting of a bedroom, an office, and a reading area, is reserved for the parents.

The concrete garden wall on the exposed corner of the property provides both privacy and security.

© Rainer Retzlaff
© Rainer Retzlaff

The position and orientation of the building on the property guarantees an optimal exposure to sunlight from the south and the west.

The solid brick construction was plastered and then finished using a special technique – one that has almost been forgotten in the area in and around Augsburg.

© Rainer Retzlaff
© Rainer Retzlaff

After lengthy and detailed discussions with talented and dedicated plasterers, the plaster was applied to the forty two and a half centimeter thick brick walls (standard exterior brick wall), then combed vertically using a trowel with a notched edge. This method resulted in a structured and well-defined pattern on the facade.

© Rainer Retzlaff
© Rainer Retzlaff

All in all, an optimal addition to the existing situation, one that ideally responds to the needs of a young family, came into being

Sections
Sections

Product Description. - After lengthy and detailed discussions with talented and dedicated plasterers, the plaster was applied to the forty two and a half centimeter thick brick walls (standard exterior brick wall), then combed vertically using a board with a patterned edge. This method resulted a structured and well-defined pattern on the facade. 

© Rainer Retzlaff
© Rainer Retzlaff

Products:

Concrete Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Germany
Cite: "Haus D / EBERLE Architekten BDA " 01 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803200/haus-d-eberle-architekten-bda/>

