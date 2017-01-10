Daniel Valle Architects Unveils Winning Kindergarten Design for Seoul

Save this picture! Courtesy of Daniel Valle Architects

Daniel Valle Architects has been awarded first prize in the public competition to design a kindergarten and senior welfare center in Seoul, South Korea, with its project, Maebong Daycare Center.

Located in the neighborhood of Oksu-dong, the 700-square-meter Center is designed around the idea of shifting the scale of the building, so that children feel more comfortable. For example, the massing of the space is broken down into five units that utilize various colors, geometries, and materials to emphasize smaller units within the whole.

“Interior spaces are designed considering both the adult and the children size. Classrooms and other spaces are provided with smart storage solutions to maximize the usage of space and flexibility. A 'thick wall' will contain most of the items needed in the classroom as well as provide exercise and fun features.”

All spaces in the daycare face the central playroom, which features a double-height ceiling and natural lighting, and which will additionally serve as a lobby, circulation space, and learning area. Moreover, for lighting optimization, most of the classrooms and teacher’s rooms are oriented towards south and east, whereas vertical communications and mechanical rooms are located on the north and west sides.

Three playgrounds will occupy a portion of the space at the entrance level—one indoor, one semi-exterior space surrounded by fencing, and one exterior garden.

Learn more about the project here.

Location: Oksu-dong. Seoul, South Korea

Size: 700 m2

Year: 2016

Credits: Daniel Valle, Irene R Vara, Saemin Kim, Sunmin Lee, Iago Blanco

News via Daniel Valle Architects.