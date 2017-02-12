World
i

i

i

h

  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Small Scale
  4. Czech Republic
  5. H3T Architekti
  6. 2016
  Black Flying House / H3T Architekti

Black Flying House / H3T Architekti

  05:00 - 12 February, 2017
Black Flying House / H3T Architekti
Black Flying House / H3T Architekti, © Martina Kubešová
© Martina Kubešová

© Martina Kubešová
© Martina Kubešová

Black flying house hovers under the arch of the old railway bridge. Attracts attention, entices you to visit and raises questions. Black flying house is an installation which is composed of a living room with a stove and a sleeping loft. The object is suspended by steel cables.

© Martina Kubešová
© Martina Kubešová
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Tomáš Rasl
© Tomáš Rasl

The installation includes also a ladder that is hidden nearby. It's a bit of a conundrum that encourages passers-by to think. Its archetypal depiction adds the mysterious atmosphere of the military complex. This area is located just 15 minutes walking from the city center of town Pardubice. The formal solution is succinct. The resulting picture almost picturesque.

© Martina Kubešová
© Martina Kubešová
Cite: "Black Flying House / H3T Architekti" 12 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803169/black-flying-house-h3t-architekti/>
