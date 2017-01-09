World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Video: This Kinetic Green Wall Displays 'Pixel' Plant Art

Video: This Kinetic Green Wall Displays 'Pixel' Plant Art

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Video: This Kinetic Green Wall Displays 'Pixel' Plant Art
Save this picture!
Video: This Kinetic Green Wall Displays 'Pixel' Plant Art, Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data
Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data

BAD. Built by Associative Data’s Associative Data Research has collaborated with Green Studios to create Kinetic Green Canvas, a prototype Green-Art Installation for building façades.

The Canvas consists of individual modules, each of which is a cube made from steel framework, back paneling, L-shaped jambs, secondary structure, waterproofing board, irrigation piping, Green Studios hydroponic skin, and plants. These layered components are assembled on four sides of the cube module, with a motor and water pipe attachment that circulates water throughout.

Thus, hydroponic plants in varying shades are grown on each face, and when put together, modules can create changeable “pixel” art.

News via BAD. Built by Associative Data

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Video: This Kinetic Green Wall Displays 'Pixel' Plant Art" 09 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803168/video-this-kinetic-green-wall-displays-pixel-plant-art/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »