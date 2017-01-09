Video: This Kinetic Green Wall Displays 'Pixel' Plant Art

Save this picture! Courtesy of BAD. Built by Associative Data

BAD. Built by Associative Data’s Associative Data Research has collaborated with Green Studios to create Kinetic Green Canvas, a prototype Green-Art Installation for building façades.

The Canvas consists of individual modules, each of which is a cube made from steel framework, back paneling, L-shaped jambs, secondary structure, waterproofing board, irrigation piping, Green Studios hydroponic skin, and plants. These layered components are assembled on four sides of the cube module, with a motor and water pipe attachment that circulates water throughout.

Thus, hydroponic plants in varying shades are grown on each face, and when put together, modules can create changeable “pixel” art.

News via BAD. Built by Associative Data.