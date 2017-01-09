World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Federico Babina's ARCHITALE Brings Fairytales To Life

Federico Babina's ARCHITALE Brings Fairytales To Life

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Federico Babina's ARCHITALE Brings Fairytales To Life

Imaginative Italian illustrator and architect Federico Babina has unveiled his latest series, ARCHITALE, “a tribute to the fairytale universe where the architectures are reinvented to accommodate the protagonists of the story.”

Through his illustrations, Babina imagines 17 structures that dance between reality and fantasy, with each architectural detail revealing information about the characters and story of the respective fairytale.

“My first steps as an architect were visiting the homes and castles of fairy tales that as a child made me travel with fantasy,” says Babina. “The lighted windows in the dark night that hide secrets and surprises, the objects that have been transformed and come to life, were for me a prelude to the universe of architecture and design.”

“The idea is to use architecture and its shapes to take part in the relate of stories, transforming the buildings into ‘narrative objects.’”

See the entire set of ARCHITALE illustrations, including designs for Pinocchio, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Peter Pan, Aladdin, and Mary Poppins, after the break.

© Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina © Federico Babina +19

Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
© Federico Babina
© Federico Babina
Save this picture!
Federico Babina's ARCHITALE Brings Fairytales To Life, © Federico Babina
© Federico Babina

News via Federico Babina

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Federico Babina's ARCHITALE Brings Fairytales To Life" 09 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803166/federico-babinas-architale-brings-fairytales-to-life/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »