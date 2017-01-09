World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winning Proposal for Cultural Village Mixes Architectural Archetypes and Nature in Cyprus

Winning Proposal for Cultural Village Mixes Architectural Archetypes and Nature in Cyprus

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Winning Proposal for Cultural Village Mixes Architectural Archetypes and Nature in Cyprus
Save this picture!
Winning Proposal for Cultural Village Mixes Architectural Archetypes and Nature in Cyprus, Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis

Alkiviadis Pyliotil and Evangelos Fokialis have won Second Prize in the European architectural competition for the new Cultural Village of Lemba, in Paphos, Cyprus, which called for spaces dedicated to the production of ideas and art to support the expansion of the village.

Entitled Inherent Simplicity, the proposal centers on spatial arrangements of fundamental architectural archetypes, as well as “the importance of outdoor life, social osmosis, and the vital relationship with nature to the condition necessary to artistic creation.”

Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis +8

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis

As requested by the competition brief, the project utilizes both old and new buildings, creating a spatial dialogue.

“The forms of the proposed buildings display a distinct architectural vocabulary with regard to the existing ones, without any tendency to imitate the stone buildings or be consolidated with them. The tracing follows the natural incisions of the site. The slender building components are ‘touching’ the ground without leveling it. Solving operational needs and building spaces of exceptional quality is achieved with minimal intervention. In this proposal, old and new are conversing by means of an inherent simplicity.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis

Generally, the proposal consists of three pieces—a square, a school, and a guesthouse—all of which will be used by the Cyprus College of Art. The main school building consists of three parts: three shear walls of rammed earth, two panels, and two rectangular prisms.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis
Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis

Learn more about the project here.

  • Architects

    Pyliotis Alkiviadis, Evangelos Fokialis

  • Location

    Paphos, Cyprus

  • Contributors

    Panopoulos Theodore, Xirokostas Michail

  • Architects Consultants

    Papaioannou Tassis (Professor in N.T.U.A.), Pyliotis Konstantinos (Π4 architecture)

  • Area

    1650.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Alkiviadis Pyliotis

News via Alkiviadis Pyliotis.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Unbuilt Project Cyprus
Cite: Sabrina Santos. "Winning Proposal for Cultural Village Mixes Architectural Archetypes and Nature in Cyprus" 09 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803165/winning-proposal-for-cultural-village-mixes-architectural-archetypes-and-nature-in-cyprus/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »