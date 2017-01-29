École des Mines / Barré-Lambot Architects

+15

Architects Barré-Lambot Architects

Location 2 Rue Alfred Kastler, 44300 Nantes, France

Architect in Charge Philippe Barré et Agnès Lambot

Area 6358.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Philippe Ruault

Manufacturers Loading...

Engineering Égis, Rousseau, ITAC

Landscaper C.Boudvin More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. How does one build an extension without compromising the architectural layout that was initially developed on the site?

A “belvedere/school” overlooking the Erdre Valley!

Lining the landscape up with the horizon through this extension was made possible through a simple set-up: two platforms, one along the lower garden, and one flush with the upper garden, both opened by a patio embedded in the ground, revealing a 5.5 metre (18 ft.) gradient running north-south along the building’s foundations.

Given its insertion into the ground itself, this installation preserves the existing view of the landscape from Building H. It avoids all bothersome projected shadows or masking effects onto the faculty apartments (Building I) located to the southeast, just below the site of this building. The abundant natural light in classrooms, laboratories and offices, is controlled by the installation of micro-perforated and motorized vents in the south and west façades. The installation of prestressed flooring guarantees crossing without the need for support beams along the width of each of the building’s wings. This confirmed project takes up its position on the site by respecting and underlining the architectural principles of the existing building.

Product Description: We use materials in limited numbers and for their intrinsic quality. The solar shading system were specially developed by our agency in collaboration with the RENSON company.