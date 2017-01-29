World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. France
  5. Barré-Lambot Architects
  6. 2014
  7. École des Mines / Barré-Lambot Architects

École des Mines / Barré-Lambot Architects

  • 09:00 - 29 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
École des Mines / Barré-Lambot Architects
Save this picture!
École des Mines / Barré-Lambot Architects, © Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

© Philippe Ruault © Philippe Ruault © Philippe Ruault © Philippe Ruault +15

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

From the architect. How does one build an extension without compromising the architectural layout that was initially developed on the site?

A “belvedere/school” overlooking the Erdre Valley!

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Lining the landscape up with the horizon through this extension was made possible through a simple set-up: two platforms, one along the lower garden, and one flush with the upper garden, both opened by a patio embedded in the ground, revealing a 5.5 metre (18 ft.) gradient running north-south along the building’s foundations.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Given its insertion into the ground itself, this installation preserves the existing view of the landscape from Building H. It avoids all bothersome projected shadows or masking effects onto the faculty apartments (Building I) located to the southeast, just below the site of this building. The abundant natural light in classrooms, laboratories and offices, is controlled by the installation of micro-perforated and motorized vents in the south and west façades. The installation of prestressed flooring guarantees crossing without the need for support beams along the width of each of the building’s wings. This confirmed project takes up its position on the site by respecting and underlining the architectural principles of the existing building.

Save this picture!
© Philippe Ruault
© Philippe Ruault

Product Description: We use materials in limited numbers and for their intrinsic quality. The solar shading system were specially developed by our agency in collaboration with the RENSON company.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Schools France
Cite: "École des Mines / Barré-Lambot Architects" 29 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803148/ecole-des-mines-barre-lambot-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »