Villa Sterkenburg / DP6 architectuurstudio

+13

Architects DP6 architectuurstudio

Location Driebergen, Driebergen-Rijsenburg, The Netherlands

Architect in Charge Robert Alewijnse

Area 305.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio

Manufacturers Loading...

Consultants EPos, Delft & STEP Engineering, Emmen

Contractor Aannemersbedrijf Sondervan, Werkhoven More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Villa Sterkenburg is beautifully situatied in the woods around Driebergen (The Netherlands). The construction of the villa uses an innovative timber frame system, with the glazing panels set into the timber structure itself. The lack of glazing frames optimises transparency.

The villa is situated in such a way that it respects the historically defined site lines and patterns and allows space for the berceau hedges. The long, slender gabled roof extends over the terrace on the south side, giving the house a natural home on the site.

The villa’s architecture is light and understated. Wooden facades and timber trusses reference traditional barn construction, and as a contrast plenty of glass was applied. Linking the inside to the outside environment, the glass merges the villa into its leafy surroundings.