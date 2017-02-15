World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. DP6 architectuurstudio
  6. 2016
  7. Villa Sterkenburg / DP6 architectuurstudio

Villa Sterkenburg / DP6 architectuurstudio

  • 05:00 - 15 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa Sterkenburg / DP6 architectuurstudio
Save this picture!
Villa Sterkenburg / DP6 architectuurstudio, Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio
Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio

Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio +13

  • Architects

    DP6 architectuurstudio

  • Location

    Driebergen, Driebergen-Rijsenburg,The Netherlands

  • Architect in Charge

    Robert Alewijnse

  • Area

    305.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio

  • Consultants

    EPos, Delft & STEP Engineering, Emmen

  • Contractor

    Aannemersbedrijf Sondervan, Werkhoven
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio
Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio

From the architect. Villa Sterkenburg is beautifully situatied in the woods around Driebergen (The Netherlands). The construction of the villa uses an innovative timber frame system, with the glazing panels set into the timber structure itself. The lack of glazing frames optimises transparency.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio
Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio

The villa is situated in such a way that it respects the historically defined site lines and patterns and allows space for the berceau hedges. The long, slender gabled roof extends over the terrace on the south side, giving the house a natural home on the site.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

The villa’s architecture is light and understated. Wooden facades and timber trusses reference traditional barn construction, and as a contrast plenty of glass was applied. Linking the inside to the outside environment, the glass merges the villa into its leafy surroundings.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio
Courtesy of DP6 architectuurstudio
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses The Netherlands
Cite: "Villa Sterkenburg / DP6 architectuurstudio" 15 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803147/villa-sterkenburg-dp6-architectuurstudio/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »