OpyCo / YBYPY

Architects YBYPY

Location R. Mariquita de Tolêdo César, 20 - Vila Romana, São Paulo - SP, 05047-020, Brazil

Architect in Charge Thiago Passos, Fernando Brandão

Collaborators Lucas Lavecchia, Monica Valencio, Francisca Marzotto

Area 92.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Pedro Vannucchi

From the architect. The project reflects the irreverence of the site – the little room, all decorated with wood blades and red color seeks to align the esthetics and functionality.

So the house can change according to the day and need: small benches support extend to the street, in the restaurant area the tables can be individual or collective, there is a counter to eat in the kitchen.

The space is fully adaptable to cooking classes, customized dinners, themed banquets, photo studio, privet events or even a laboratory. Another idea is that no matter where the customer is, he can see the kitchen in action. Every detail is important!