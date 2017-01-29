World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. Brazil
  5. YBYPY
  6. 2015
  7. OpyCo / YBYPY

OpyCo / YBYPY

  • 13:00 - 29 January, 2017
OpyCo / YBYPY
OpyCo / YBYPY, © Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

© Pedro Vannucchi

  • Architects

    YBYPY

  • Location

    R. Mariquita de Tolêdo César, 20 - Vila Romana, São Paulo - SP, 05047-020, Brazil

  • Architect in Charge

    Thiago Passos, Fernando Brandão

  • Collaborators

    Lucas Lavecchia, Monica Valencio, Francisca Marzotto

  • Area

    92.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

From the architect. The project reflects the irreverence of the site – the little room, all decorated with wood blades and red color seeks to align the esthetics and functionality. 

© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi

So the house can change according to the day and need: small benches support extend to the street, in the restaurant area the tables can be individual or collective, there is a counter to eat in the kitchen. 

Sketch
Sketch

The space is fully adaptable to cooking classes, customized dinners, themed banquets, photo studio, privet events or even a laboratory. Another idea is that no matter where the customer is, he can see the kitchen in action. Every detail is important!

© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
© Pedro Vannucchi
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Restaurants & Bars Brazil
Cite: "OpyCo / YBYPY" 29 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803123/opyco-ybypy/>

