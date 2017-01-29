OpyCo / YBYPY

-
Architects
-
LocationR. Mariquita de Tolêdo César, 20 - Vila Romana, São Paulo - SP, 05047-020, Brazil
-
Architect in ChargeThiago Passos, Fernando Brandão
-
CollaboratorsLucas Lavecchia, Monica Valencio, Francisca Marzotto
-
Area92.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
From the architect. The project reflects the irreverence of the site – the little room, all decorated with wood blades and red color seeks to align the esthetics and functionality.
So the house can change according to the day and need: small benches support extend to the street, in the restaurant area the tables can be individual or collective, there is a counter to eat in the kitchen.
The space is fully adaptable to cooking classes, customized dinners, themed banquets, photo studio, privet events or even a laboratory. Another idea is that no matter where the customer is, he can see the kitchen in action. Every detail is important!