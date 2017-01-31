Moustiquaire Maurel-Coulombe / Guillaume Pelletier Architecte

+9

From the architect. Canards Maurel-Coulombe is an artisanal farm that produces the finest Foie Gras in Quebec.

The clients wanted to create a space where customers could have a total gourmet experience of duck foie gras. Foie gras is delicious, plain and simple. It is also a luxury food that has a long tradition.

Like a Japanese tea room, this project is a space where art, nature, tradition & gastronomy becomes one.

The contemporary exterior screen porch is an extension of an old traditional wooden house.

The wood timber structure is placed in a way to make a visual connection between the farm and the products boutique. The tasting room faces the landscape from where you can see the ducks in the field. By night, the screen porch becomes a lantern.

Product Description: The traditional wood structure of the existing house becomes much more sophisticated with the glued-laminated timber structure used for the screen room. The evolution of the wooden structure through time is visible in the project. Tradition and Gastronomy go together at Canards Maurel-Coulombe.