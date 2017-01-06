These Intricate Illustrations Portray the Details of Fantastical Cities

In the first installment of her series, “Cities and Memory - the Architecture and the City," architect Marta Vilarinho de Freitas created a set of intricately rendered architectural fantasy worlds that straddled the line between realism and abstraction.

Now Vilarinho de Freitas has returned with an additional 7 illustrations, this time experimenting with planimetrics and new cityscape scenes.

+7

In her drawings, she explores the relationship between detail and perception of the city, where negative space becomes as important to an architectural element’s presence and what is drawn.

Check out Vilarinho de Freitas’ first set of illustrations, here, and visit her facebook page to see more of her work.

Architecture is the Protagonist in These Intricate Illustrations