World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. These Intricate Illustrations Portray the Details of Fantastical Cities

These Intricate Illustrations Portray the Details of Fantastical Cities

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
These Intricate Illustrations Portray the Details of Fantastical Cities
Save this picture!
These Intricate Illustrations Portray the Details of Fantastical Cities, © Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas

In the first installment of her series, “Cities and Memory - the Architecture and the City," architect Marta Vilarinho de Freitas created a set of intricately rendered architectural fantasy worlds that straddled the line between realism and abstraction.

Now Vilarinho de Freitas has returned with an additional 7 illustrations, this time experimenting with planimetrics and new cityscape scenes.

© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas © Marta Vilarinho de Freitas © Marta Vilarinho de Freitas © Marta Vilarinho de Freitas +7

In her drawings, she explores the relationship between detail and perception of the city, where negative space becomes as important to an architectural element’s presence and what is drawn.

Save this picture!
© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Save this picture!
© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Save this picture!
© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Save this picture!
© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Save this picture!
© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
Save this picture!
© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas
© Marta Vilarinho de Freitas

Check out Vilarinho de Freitas’ first set of illustrations, here, and visit her facebook page to see more of her work.

Architecture is the Protagonist in These Intricate Illustrations

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "These Intricate Illustrations Portray the Details of Fantastical Cities" 06 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803073/these-intricate-illustrations-portray-the-details-of-fantastical-cities/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »