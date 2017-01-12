World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Drawing Room Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Wilson St / Drawing Room Architecture

Wilson St / Drawing Room Architecture

  • 17:00 - 12 January, 2017
Wilson St / Drawing Room Architecture
Wilson St / Drawing Room Architecture, © Daniel Fuge
© Daniel Fuge

© Daniel Fuge © Daniel Fuge © Daniel Fuge © Daniel Fuge +16

© Daniel Fuge
© Daniel Fuge

From the architect. The clients have three teenagers and needed an extra bedroom, a study and more storage space. The new study serves as a secondary living area, a space to study or work, or simply to retreat to.

© Daniel Fuge
© Daniel Fuge

There was an existing roof lantern in the living area, it seemed counter-intuitive however this was the only place to put the extra bedroom on a narrow site with a heritage overlay. To keep the lantern and the wonderful light and height it provided to the living area, the extra bedroom now sits five steps higher than the adjoining study.

Section
Section

This also allowed the new bedroom to feel a little more private and affords some spectacular views to the parkland in the distance. The room is shaped in response to the need to not overshadow the neighbours yard, but at the same time to allow light and views and as much storage as possible.

© Daniel Fuge
© Daniel Fuge
