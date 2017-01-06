New York Plans $10 Billion Renovation of JFK Airport

Save this picture! Courtesy of State of New York

New York City’s busiest airport is about to receive a major overhaul.

Proposed by New York governor Andrew Cuomo, the plan calls for a $10 million renovation to New York City’s busiest airport, transforming the facility into a “a unified, interconnected, world-class’ complex.”

The proposals would improve circulation throughout the airport by creating a unified terminal that would connect existing newer wings with newly relocated branches. Roadways leading to the complex would also be widened and redesigned into a continuous ring road for better vehicular access, and expanded taxiways would allow for quicker passenger turnover. Additionally, parking areas would be reorganized into clearly demarcated short-term and long-term lots.

"Our vision plan calls for the creation of a unified, interconnected airport that changes the passenger experience and makes the airport much easier to access and navigate,” said Cuomo in a statement.

“We are New York, and we remember the bravado that built this State in the first place, and that is the attitude that will take JFK and turn it into the 21st century airport that we deserve.”

Within the terminal, new fine dining venues, duty-free and retail shopping areas, and conference room facilities would improve traveller’s comfortability and experience.

Improvements would also be made to security technologies, including video monitoring and facial recognition software, which are designed to speed up the process for passengers.

If implemented, these changes would help to accommodate for a continually growing passenger base, expected to reach 75 million people per year by 2030 and 100 million by 2050. At its current growth rate, the existing airport will reach full capacity in the next 10 to 15 years.

Initial estimates for the project measure in at approximately $10 billion, $7 Billion of which would come in the form of Private Sector Investment. Initial renderings were produced coinciding with the announcement, but an architect has not yet been chosen for the project.

For more information on the proposal, click here.

News via State of New York.

