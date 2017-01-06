HKS Designs New Ballpark for MLB's Texas Rangers

Save this picture! © Texas Rangers Baseball Club / HKS

HKS Architects has been selected to design a new Major League Baseball stadium for the Texas Rangers, to be built in Arlington, Texas. As part of a new multipurpose sports and entertainment venue, the stadium will feature a retractable roof for climate control and shelter during the hot Texan summers.

“For us, the new Texas Rangers Ballpark development is very special. It carries its own rich identity based on a combination of tradition, heritage, character and ambition that will ultimately represent itself as the premier destination in North Texas,” explained HKS’ Bryan Trubey, executive vice president and principal designer on the project. “We are delighted to be part of this exciting new development that will impact not only the Texas Rangers and their fans, but the city of Arlington and the entire region for many years to come.”

The stadium will replace the existing Globe Life Park in Arlington, which opened in 1994 and on which HKS served as architect of record.

The new venue will be integrated into the surrounding Texas Live! Development, a mixed-use entertainment district containing dining, entertainment, hotel and convention center facilities.

Estimated costs for the project clock in at $1 billion, and will be funded via a 50-50 public-private partnership. Construction is expected to begin later this year, with an opening date set in time for the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

News via HKS, NBC DFW.