  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Adalberto Dias
  6. 2011
  Student Residences / Adalberto Dias

Student Residences / Adalberto Dias

  • 03:00 - 12 January, 2017
Student Residences / Adalberto Dias
Student Residences / Adalberto Dias, © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG +35

  • Structures

    António Dinis

  • Electricity and Telecommunications

    Jorge Malta

  • Water and Sanitation

    José Ramos

  • Builder

    Casais, SA

  • Client

    Universidade de Aveiro
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

From the architect. It is located in the expansion area of the University of Aveiro, in Agra do Crasto, a territory of salines, with an open orthogonal grid, in which preference in the urban rule and the boundaries between built space and empty space and the network of relationships that the system provides, wich in built system.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

It is a revisiting of the students residence built a decade earlier; Spartan project in the implantation and typology, in spaces and materials, in the construction. In the tipology; with clear references to russian constructivism and the republics of Coimbra.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Section
Section
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The tunnels passages are the elements of relationship between the two territories, interrupt the continuous front; Identify the modules and solve these entries domestic and collective houses.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In the east side, the brick continues to remain as a constructive identity of the university, based on dry vertical joint and horizontal joint with invisible mortar.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In the west, slat national pine wood covers all plans and covered passages, in reference to the place and in protection to the aggressive and saline winds from the west; Continuous and uniform, gives movement and change the forward shutters setting sun.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
