Student Residences / Adalberto Dias

+35

Structures António Dinis

Electricity and Telecommunications Jorge Malta

Water and Sanitation José Ramos

Builder Casais, SA

Client Universidade de Aveiro More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. It is located in the expansion area of the University of Aveiro, in Agra do Crasto, a territory of salines, with an open orthogonal grid, in which preference in the urban rule and the boundaries between built space and empty space and the network of relationships that the system provides, wich in built system.

It is a revisiting of the students residence built a decade earlier; Spartan project in the implantation and typology, in spaces and materials, in the construction. In the tipology; with clear references to russian constructivism and the republics of Coimbra.

The tunnels passages are the elements of relationship between the two territories, interrupt the continuous front; Identify the modules and solve these entries domestic and collective houses.

In the east side, the brick continues to remain as a constructive identity of the university, based on dry vertical joint and horizontal joint with invisible mortar.

In the west, slat national pine wood covers all plans and covered passages, in reference to the place and in protection to the aggressive and saline winds from the west; Continuous and uniform, gives movement and change the forward shutters setting sun.