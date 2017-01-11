World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Seclusive Jiangnan Boutique Hotel / gad

Seclusive Jiangnan Boutique Hotel / gad

  • 22:00 - 11 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Seclusive Jiangnan Boutique Hotel / gad
Save this picture!
Seclusive Jiangnan Boutique Hotel / gad, © Yi Fan
© Yi Fan

© Yi Fan © Yi Fan © Yi Fan © Yi Fan +30

  • Architects

    gad

  • Location

    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

  • Interior

    GFD Interior Designs

  • Client

    Seclusion Group

  • Area

    2816.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Yi Fan
Save this picture!
© Yi Fan
© Yi Fan

From the architect. Seclusive Jiangnan Boutique Hotel is located in Dadou Road Historic District, Hangzhou and adjacent to Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. Before the renovation, the existing structures are two dilapidated affordable housings. Since get the commission, within less than a year, gad tried to use design as a tool to regenerate space in the historic district and balance the “preservation” and “demolition” as well as “inheritage ” and “innovation”, which are two seemingly contractions.  

Save this picture!
Before
Before

The project aims to convey the idea to the public that “spatial quality is the key for living experience in residence”. The new design keeps the original form of the buildings, but reorganizes the circulation and spatial divisions. The No.188 building is in I-shape and along the canal while the No.190 is in L-shape and next to the historic neighborhood. Designers insert a glass box as hotel lobby and main entrance that connects the two separate buildings. In this way, it forms a courtyard as a 3-side enclosed space. The further design demolished the excess volume so that to keep the façades clean and straight.

Save this picture!
© Yi Fan
© Yi Fan

The design of the façade adopts two different means. For the facades facing historical neighborhood, they are in bricks locally sourced and the old windows have been replaced with glass. The design tries to match the feeling of the vernacular architecture from materiality perspective and keep the consistence of the appearance of historic neighborhood. For the façade along the canal, architects use staggered pattern of brick wall and ceiling windows so that reflects the water at the same time responses to the context materially.

Save this picture!
© Yi Fan
© Yi Fan
Save this picture!
Floor Plan 01
Floor Plan 01
Save this picture!
© Yi Fan
© Yi Fan

The previous basement parking space being reprogrammed and renovated into library and gallery. This action regenerates the space and bring new public space indoors. A large public space from lobby opens up to third floor that creates new communication space and increases the flexibility of the space. The roof space is redesigned into LOFT guest rooms. The previous balconies are connected and transformed into public party place.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The interior majorly uses wood material. The design pursues a more intimate and home-like environment. The first two floors are mainly flowing public space divided by bookshelves.Seclusive Jiangnan Boutique Hotel is equipped with restaurant, café, library, gallery and residence to provide an enjoyable experience. It regenerates the space within the historic neighborhood and comes up with a different modern lifestyle with the most traditional feelings of Hangzhou. 

Save this picture!
© Yi Fan
© Yi Fan
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this picture!
© Yi Fan
© Yi Fan
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects China
Cite: "Seclusive Jiangnan Boutique Hotel / gad" 11 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803020/seclusive-jiangnan-boutique-hotel-gad/>

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yi Fan

历史街区空间再生－隐居江南精品酒店 / gad 杰地设计

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »