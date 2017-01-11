Belleville / Septembre Architecture

+20

Architects Septembre Architecture

Location Paris, France

Architects in Charge Memia Belkaid, Lina Lagerstrom

Area 333.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs David Foessel

From the architect. Construction of a five storey building with four apartments and a commercial space. The challenge was to integrate the new construction on the existing two levels of which only the concrete structure was retained. The solution of a light wooden structure for the top three levels was developed. This structural choice also allowed to facilitate supplies to the site, difficult to access, and optimized the construction time. The context is in a dense and heterogeneous urban tissue, close to the circular highway “la periphèrique” that spatially separates Paris from its suburbs, the area is under important renovation and transformation. All apartments profit from double exposure and two enjoy private terraces directed on the calmer backyard. With regular generously proportioned windows, the facade is intended as a reinterpretation of the classic Parisian typology but adapted to current uses.

Product Description. The facade of the ground floor and the first floor are clad in enameled bricks in a light grey tone. This material reflects the architectural desire to emphasize the first two levels.