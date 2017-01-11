World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museums & Exhibit
  4. China
  5. Z-STUDIO
  6. 2013
  7. Nanning Planning Exhibition Hall / Z-STUDIO + ZHUBO DESIGN

Nanning Planning Exhibition Hall / Z-STUDIO + ZHUBO DESIGN

  • 19:00 - 11 January, 2017
Nanning Planning Exhibition Hall / Z-STUDIO + ZHUBO DESIGN
Nanning Planning Exhibition Hall / Z-STUDIO + ZHUBO DESIGN , Aerial photo. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN
Aerial photo. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN

Exterior. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN Exterior. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN Interior. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN Aerial photo. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN +44

  • Architects

    Z-STUDIO

  • Location

    Qing Xiu District, Nanning City, Guangxi Province, China

  • Lead Project Designer

    Feng Guo Chuan

  • PROJECT TEAM

    Zhang Chun Liang, Yi Yu Jun, Jia Yao Dong、Liang Qi Bo、Liu Hui、Liu Hai Long、Gao Jing Jing、Yang An、Liu Li Li, Zhao Bao Sen, Zhang Mei Song

  • Area

    21238.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN

  • CLIENT

    Nanning Weining Assets Management Co., Ltd

  • BUDGET

    Approx. CNY 267,000,000
Exterior. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN
Exterior. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN

Urban planning exhibition halls in China should be public buildings for citizens, but in reality, these buildings are largely used for government to attract investments. Therefore, a grand square built in the front helps to highlight the elevation of the box-like building. It is common in Chinese that public buildings only show the power of the authority, instead of serving the public. The project is located at the edge of a mountain park. If we take the common practice, the building has to step aside to make sure there is enough space for a grand square, which means we need to excavate the mountain and build a 10-meter-high wall. In this way, we occupy the park where people could have taken a walk, create an unnecessary square and a huge building filled with negative space. In order to preserve the park, we build part of the exhibition hall on stilts as public space, not just empty ones. The space in the shade allows not only for outdoors exhibitions but also people to take a stroll. So citizens will get closer to the hall and exhibitions. The roof transformed into an artificial hill with ups and downs integrates the hall into the mountain of the park, making the prominent feature of the design. The roof helps the preserved mountain become the landscape feature of the design, meanwhile, expands the area of the park. All in all, the architects intend to provide people with a public building as well as a larger and more interesting garden.

Concept Analysis
Aerial photo. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN
Concept Analysis
A free-form surface has been introduced in the design to blur the shape of the hall, rather than the symbolic facade. When you walk on the roof, you can find different levels of beauty of the hall from various perspectives, which encourages people to wander the hall and enjoy it. 

Elevation Analysis
Exterior. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN
Elevation Diagram
The roof is made of dozens of trumpet-like steel structures. They are both suitable for the topography and perfect supporting structures of the hall, creating a large span space of 33 meters inside and an overhanging space of 15 meters outside the hall. In addition, these structures serve as not only accesses to bring in light and collect water, but also interior staircases and equipment rooms. 

© Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN
Function Analysis
Interior. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN
Interior. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN

An urban planning exhibition hall always sounds like its city, hence we should show the city image through a hall basing on local people’s needs, the respect for nature and human-oriented values. We should merge halls and environment so that citizens can see the integration of architecture, landscape, future city and daily life. Here we try to make the best use of the city space by means of architecture design to gain a win-win result between the government and citizens. 

Interior. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN
Interior. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN

The hall has been put into operation while its garden on the roof has been blocked to the mountain park by a fence, which explains local authority wouldn’t easily accept the spirit of openness and publicity. Nevertheless, Nanning Urban Planning Exhibition Hall has made clear its open attitude that it is ready to embrace the future. 

Roof garden. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN
Master plan
Roof garden. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Museums & Exhibit China
Cite: "Nanning Planning Exhibition Hall / Z-STUDIO + ZHUBO DESIGN " 11 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/803001/nanning-planning-exhibition-hall-z-studio-plus-zhubo-design/>

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Aerial photo. Image © Courtesy of ZHUBO DESIGN

南宁规划展览馆 / 筑博设计股份有限公司，建筑工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »