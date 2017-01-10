World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Iran
  5. [SHIFT] Process Practice
  6. 2016
  7. [In]Exterior, Falahatian Yard-House / [SHIFT] Process Practice

[In]Exterior, Falahatian Yard-House / [SHIFT] Process Practice

  • 22:00 - 10 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
[In]Exterior, Falahatian Yard-House / [SHIFT] Process Practice
Save this picture!
[In]Exterior, Falahatian Yard-House / [SHIFT] Process Practice, © Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

© Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff © Parham Taghioff +30

  • Architects

    [SHIFT] Process Practice

  • Location

    Pir Bakran, Isfahan Province, Iran

  • Architects in Charge

    Rambod Eilkhani, Nashid Nabian

  • Team

    Rambod Eilkhani, Nashid Nabian (Senior and Founding Partners), with Ehsan Karimi , Parnian Ghaemi, Dorna Mesrzadeh (Junior Partners)

  • Area

    677.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Parham Taghioff

  • Project Manager

    Dorna Mesrzadeh

  • Designer Associate

    Golnaz Jamshidi

  • Presentation & Graphic Associates

    Naghmeh Asadbeigi, Mohammad Hasan Tavangar, Amir Fallahi, Mahta Aminali

  • Physical Model Associate

    Forouzan Farhadi

  • Constrouction Manager

    Pouria Shafiee

  • Structural Consultant

    Pedram Mosahebi Mohammadi (Sarvin Structural Consultants)

  • Mechanical Consultant

    Ali Piltan
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

[In]Exterior is an exercise in challenging the well-established conventions of designing for a second home or a retreat family house.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Conventionally speaking, retreat homes are conceptualized as villas in the park with a focus on maximizing the visual access of the interiors to the surrounding natural vista through transparent exterior thresholds of a solid volume.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

[In]Exterior is a family house located in a retreat village in the periphery of City of Isfahan. The suburban context of the project offers no substantial natural view or meaningful topographic variation. Hence, the spatial organization of the project is fundamentally transformed to introduce two connected semi-courtyards. Instead of looking outward at a non existing natural vista or impressive view, the project is shifting its visual focus to the inner yards, arriving at maximum transparency of the architectural thresholds where the interior spaces meet the interiorized yards.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The redefinition of inside/outside relation is also deriving the material condition of the architectural surfaces. The commonalities of surface material and texture, both in interior and exterior voids, allow for certain level of ambiguity in differentiating the interior and exterior condition from a perceptual point of view.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

The spatial uncertainty in identifying the borderline between in and out is further established through the introduction of sliding walls that transforms the interior yards of the project to semi-open gardens. 

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Meanwhile,  the introduction of the yards within the heart of the spatial organization of the house, allows for performative division of the house between the categorically different  functions with private and public nature. 

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Product Description: For the facade of the building we decided to go for a white modular material to emphasize on the abstractness of the platonic forms of the project. Hence, the white industrially produced bricks of Namachin Esfahan were chosen. 

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Iran
Cite: "[In]Exterior, Falahatian Yard-House / [SHIFT] Process Practice" 10 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802988/in-exterior-falahatian-yard-house-shift-process-practice/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »