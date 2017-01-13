World
Fast Horse / Salmela Architect

  • 09:00 - 13 January, 2017
Fast Horse / Salmela Architect
Fast Horse / Salmela Architect, © Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

© Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby © Paul Crosby +19

  • Architects

    Salmela Architect

  • Location

    Minneapolis, MN, United States

  • Architecture Team

    David D Salmela FAIA Principal, Malini Srivastava AIA Project Architect, Darin Duch, Stephanie and David Getty

  • Client

    Fast Horse; Jorg Pierach

  • Structural Engineer

    Meyer Borgman Johnson

  • General Contractor

    Watson Forsberg

  • Area

    9000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

Fast Horse is an award-winning, fast-growing, brand agency in Minneapolis with a unique work environment. As explained in the business case, employees have no assigned desk. “Ponies”, as Fast Horse worker are know, are encouraged not to occupy the same seat two days in a row and are encouraged to extend their “work space” beyond the office to the coffee shop, bar, or home as they choose suitable environment for the work that they are trying to accomplish on that particular day. 

© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby

In response to this method of work, a unique program description of S,M,L, XL closed and open spaces was developed by the team. “Closed” engendered visual and acoustic privacy to various extents.  “Open” could include indoor but non-enclosed, public spaces and outdoor spaces. The entire construct is a serious of spaces with varying sizes and varying degrees of visual and acoustic privacy. 

Section + Elevations
Section + Elevations

These spaces not only permeate the interior but the exterior as well. The architectural artifact that embodies this idea of spaces of varying light conditions, privacy and size is contained in the exterior stairway that are functionally fire exits but much more. The fire exits stairs were placed between the street and the front facade of the building in response to the small footprint of the existing building and the tight constraints of the site. Design as an “open to the elements” fire exit, they act as the major visual marker for the building, a shade buffer for the southwest light, and create several spaces of varying sizes and exposures that can be used for sitting, taking phone calls, and walking. This “transition” architectural space between street and building allows for various levels of privacy, indoor/outdoor transitions, infinite permutations of movement patterns in support of the Fast Horse philosophy of work.

© Paul Crosby
© Paul Crosby
