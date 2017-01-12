World
  White Gallery / [SHIFT] Process Practice

White Gallery / [SHIFT] Process Practice

  22:00 - 12 January, 2017
White Gallery / [SHIFT] Process Practice
White Gallery / [SHIFT] Process Practice, © Ali Daghigh
  • Architects

    [SHIFT] Process Practice

  • Location

    Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

  • Architects in Charge

    Rambod Eilkhani, Nashid Nabian

  • Area

    726.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ali Daghigh

  • Team

    Rambod Eilkhani, Nashid Nabian (Senior and Founding Partners), Ehsan Karimi, Parnian Ghaemi, Dorna Mesrzadeh (Junior Partners)

  • Client

    Farid Akhavi

  • Project Manager

    Nazanin Javaheri

  • Presentation & Graphic Associates

    Naghmeh Asadbeigi, Mahta Aminali, Mohammad Hasan Tavangar, Amir Fallahi

  • Physical Model Associate

    Shervin Daneshi, Momen Faghihi

  • Construction

    [SHIFT] Process Practice

  • Construction Associate

    Homayoun Homavandi

  • Steel Works Engineering

    Hesamodin Raoufpanah

  • Structural Consultant

    Pedram Mosahebi Mohammadi (Sarvin Structural Consultants)

  • Mechanical Consultant

    Pedram Mosahebi Mohammadi (Sarvin Structural Consultants)

  • Electrical Consultant

    Vahid Ghasemi, Reza Nazari

  • BMS Consultant

    Hooshmand Ava Co.
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Ali Daghigh
The White Gallery is an architectural exercise in realigning the potentials and limitations of "in-fill" typology when it comes to creating a performative space for exhibition of art work.

© Ali Daghigh
The explicit and deliberate difference, in both figuration and configuration of the interior and exterior of the project, highlights the challenges to be faced in juxtaposition of the duo of typology and program.

© Ali Daghigh
The project is simultaneously extroverted and introverted:

From within, the space is organized around the core idea of maximized sectional continuity. The continuum reaches outward while being maintained inside. Spacio- sectional porosity allows for layering of the perspectival views it offers the spectator.

© Ali Daghigh
From the outside and at first glance, the project is conceived and meant to be perceived as an autonomous and solid object and a composition of abstracted Euclidean forms with an utmost level of opacity. This is in line with the dense morphology of the surrounding residential context.

Diagram
Diagram
Diagram
Diagram

Just like a " Cabinet de curiosities" the historic predecessor of museums and galleries, the White Gallery appears as a puzzling representational space, not to be decoded unless one enters its space of representation…

© Ali Daghigh
Section
Section
© Ali Daghigh
Product Description. For the facade of the building we decided to go for a white modular material to emphasize on the abstractness of the platonic forms of the project. Hence, the white industrially produced bricks of Namachin Esfahan were chosen. 

© Ali Daghigh
