White Gallery / [SHIFT] Process Practice

+41

Architects [SHIFT] Process Practice

Location Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

Architects in Charge Rambod Eilkhani, Nashid Nabian

Area 726.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Ali Daghigh

Team Rambod Eilkhani, Nashid Nabian (Senior and Founding Partners), Ehsan Karimi, Parnian Ghaemi, Dorna Mesrzadeh (Junior Partners)

Client Farid Akhavi

Project Manager Nazanin Javaheri

Presentation & Graphic Associates Naghmeh Asadbeigi, Mahta Aminali, Mohammad Hasan Tavangar, Amir Fallahi

Physical Model Associate Shervin Daneshi, Momen Faghihi

Construction [SHIFT] Process Practice

Construction Associate Homayoun Homavandi

Steel Works Engineering Hesamodin Raoufpanah

Structural Consultant Pedram Mosahebi Mohammadi (Sarvin Structural Consultants)

Mechanical Consultant Pedram Mosahebi Mohammadi (Sarvin Structural Consultants)

Electrical Consultant Vahid Ghasemi, Reza Nazari

BMS Consultant Hooshmand Ava Co. More Specs Less Specs

The White Gallery is an architectural exercise in realigning the potentials and limitations of "in-fill" typology when it comes to creating a performative space for exhibition of art work.

The explicit and deliberate difference, in both figuration and configuration of the interior and exterior of the project, highlights the challenges to be faced in juxtaposition of the duo of typology and program.

The project is simultaneously extroverted and introverted:

From within, the space is organized around the core idea of maximized sectional continuity. The continuum reaches outward while being maintained inside. Spacio- sectional porosity allows for layering of the perspectival views it offers the spectator.

From the outside and at first glance, the project is conceived and meant to be perceived as an autonomous and solid object and a composition of abstracted Euclidean forms with an utmost level of opacity. This is in line with the dense morphology of the surrounding residential context.

Just like a " Cabinet de curiosities" the historic predecessor of museums and galleries, the White Gallery appears as a puzzling representational space, not to be decoded unless one enters its space of representation…

Product Description. For the facade of the building we decided to go for a white modular material to emphasize on the abstractness of the platonic forms of the project. Hence, the white industrially produced bricks of Namachin Esfahan were chosen.