World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. First Look at Kazuyo Sejima's Sumida Hokusai Museum

First Look at Kazuyo Sejima's Sumida Hokusai Museum

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
First Look at Kazuyo Sejima's Sumida Hokusai Museum
Save this picture!
First Look at Kazuyo Sejima's Sumida Hokusai Museum, © Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht

In this photoset, Vincent Hecht takes his lens into the recently completed Sumida Hokusai Museum, designed by pritzker prize winner Kazuyo Sejima, one half of the acclaimed international firm SANAA. Located in the Tokyo neighborhood of Sumida, the 4-story, angular structure will house a collection of over 1800 works by world-renowned ukiyo-e woodblock painter Katsushika Hokusai, who lived in Sumida over 200 years ago.

© Vincent Hecht © Vincent Hecht © Vincent Hecht © Vincent Hecht +21

The museum will feature space for a permanent exhibit examining the relationship between the artist and the region, as well as temporary exhibition spaces, seminar and lecture rooms, and workshop areas to provide more in-depth studies into the artist’s work.

Angular cuts in the building’s reflective facade will bring natural light into the gallery interiors, where works such as ‘The Great Wave Off Kanagawa’ will be displayed. The angular geometries will continue into the interiors in the form of walkways and apertures.

Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this picture!
© Vincent Hecht
© Vincent Hecht
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "First Look at Kazuyo Sejima's Sumida Hokusai Museum" 05 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802973/first-look-at-kazuyo-sejimas-sumida-hokusai-museum/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »