  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Bulgaria
  5. Bureau XII
  6. 2016
  7. Cherry Orchard Residence / Bureau XII

Cherry Orchard Residence / Bureau XII

  • 22:00 - 17 March, 2017
Cherry Orchard Residence / Bureau XII
Cherry Orchard Residence / Bureau XII, © George Palov
© George Palov

© Tsvetomir Dzhermanov © Tsvetomir Dzhermanov © Tsvetomir Dzhermanov © Tsvetomir Dzhermanov +24

  • Structural Engineering

    Velislav Mihov, Plamen Petkov

  • Construction Company

    MILDEX
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Tsvetomir Dzhermanov
© Tsvetomir Dzhermanov

From the architect. The restoration and extension of the existing pre- 1945 era building aims to provide a guest house with restaurant and recreation zone as a supplement of the property’s natural setting and future sport facilities.

© Tsvetomir Dzhermanov
© Tsvetomir Dzhermanov

The site for the project is located on eleven acres of orchard land nestled between the Iskar River and Vitosha Mountain, 12 kilometers from the city center of Sofia.  The owners purchased the plot with an existing pre- 1945 era building, which was used as a military quarters by the German and Russian Armies due to its strategic location. The program requirements are to extend the existing building with a new built structure providing space for guest rooms, kitchen with restaurant saloon, lounge, recreation zone, gym and small spa unit.

Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Section
Section
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The program envisages the uniqueness of the location, the relation to the nature and the planned future sport facilities. The old house with its simple look and facades, tiled alpine roof and deep eaves expresses the familiar image of a mountain home. The monolithic building with its strong presence in the property, surrounded by age-old trees demands a sensitive design approach. The new created volume is connected through new openings in the existing façade merging the interior spaces between old and new. A two story atrium with glazed roof provides day light to the central part of the ground floor and a panoramic elevator is going to the top terrace. The façades of the old and new buildings have the same plaster structure and white color therefore the disposition between old and new is displayed by the volume composition. On its north side the new building has two levels. The second one accommodates the guest rooms and partly cantilevered it extends towards the green surrounding.  On the south side is located the “salon” - a large bright room, wide open with sliding façade glazing which provides views towards the adjacent garden. This multifunctional area is foreseen for different scenarios such as restaurant, event place, conference room etc. On the second floor over the atrium is located a small gym with spa facilities and a large terrace on two levels. On top of the building is located a small “belvedere” open air bar and swimming pool with amazing view to Vitosha mountain.  In the basement are situated the wine cellar and the kitchen. The interior of the old building is leaning on historical materials

© Tsvetomir Dzhermanov
© Tsvetomir Dzhermanov

– wooden floorings, brick walls, terrazzo stairs and corridors, the attic is refurbished and the old roof’s wooden structure is fully restored. In the new extension natural materials like wood, exposed concrete and steel suggest continuity and provide environment for different scenarios.

© George Palov
© George Palov

Product Description. The generous glazing of the extension building is done with Reynaers Aluminum system CP155. The south façade has a large scale (300x300cm CP155 LS) lift and slide element allowing to merge the inner space with the adjacent garden. The sliding glass door has a weight of around 400 kg nevertheless the door is easy to handle. According the manufacturer this should be the largest lift and slide system mounted in Bulgaria. 

© Tsvetomir Dzhermanov
© Tsvetomir Dzhermanov

Cite: "Cherry Orchard Residence / Bureau XII" 17 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802953/cherry-orchard-residence-bureau-xii/>
