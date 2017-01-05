World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Cities Need Change: The Durability of Jane Jacob's Legacy

Cities Need Change: The Durability of Jane Jacob's Legacy

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Cities Need Change: The Durability of Jane Jacob's Legacy

In an exclusive half-hour episode focusing on the life and legacy of Jane Jacobs, "one of the most influential urban thinkers and city activists of our time." Featuring interviews with a carefully selected range of city planners, historians and activists, alongside recordings of Jacobs herself, this special episode of Monocle 24's The Urbanist examines why Jacobs was—and remains—so influential when considering the contemporary city.

Save this picture!

Opinion: Why Our Cities Need Less Jane Jacobs

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Cities Need Change: The Durability of Jane Jacob's Legacy" 05 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802951/cities-need-change-the-durability-of-jane-jacobs-legacy/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »