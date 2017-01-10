World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Student Hall
  4. France
  5. MUOTO
  6. 2016
  7. Public Condenser / MUOTO

Public Condenser / MUOTO

  • 02:00 - 10 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Public Condenser / MUOTO
Save this picture!
Public Condenser / MUOTO, © Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Courtesy of MUOTO © Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux © Maxime Delvaux +53

  • Architects

    MUOTO

  • Location

    Saclay University Campus, Paris, France

  • Architects in Charge

    Gilles Delalex, Yves Moreau, Paulo Neves, Anne Gerard, Andra Stanciu

  • Area

    4097.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Maxime Delvaux, Courtesy of MUOTO
Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

From the architect. The project is a public facility, situated on the new campus of Paris-Saclay. The building hosts a mix of activities including indoor and outdoor sports facilities, a restaurant, cafeteria, and various public spaces: a pedestrian square, street terraces, park areas for deliveries, bikes and cars. The building is organised vertically with its different activities superimposed on one another, using the roof as a panoramic playground for football and basketball games. The different areas are linked by an open staircase that allows independant accesses. The building takes the form of an urban shelf, a vertical public space, accessible to all campus visitors, day or night.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

It is a shared facility, encouraging the encounter of various populations living close to one another, but rarely meeting. The Restaurant, cafeteria and sports activities are made accessible to students, company employees, teachers, and researchers. It aims at creating a meeting point for everyone by mixing activities that are usually separate.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of MUOTO
Courtesy of MUOTO

The building has been conceived as a minimal structure, using rough materials, robust and long lasting techniques. Technology is used minimally to provide a place that will last in time, without need for complicated maintenance. 

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

In response to the low construction budget, detailing has been kept to a minimum. This economical approach has allowed for the inclusion of a generous public square in the construction price, ensuring a planted pedestrian connection with the existing academic buildings next to the site. The vertical configuration of the building provides a minimal footprint.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux

Product Description. - The main materials used in the building are glass and concrete. The glass façades are characterized by large aluminium sliding doors with triple rails. The concrete beams have been prefabricated and casted in industrial moulds, while concrete columns have been casted on site.

Save this picture!
© Maxime Delvaux
© Maxime Delvaux
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Student Hall France
Cite: "Public Condenser / MUOTO" 10 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802946/public-condenser-muoto/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »