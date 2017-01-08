World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. People's Architecture Office
  6. 2016
  7. House Parts Office / People's Architecture Office

House Parts Office / People's Architecture Office

  • 20:00 - 8 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Parts Office / People's Architecture Office
Save this picture!
House Parts Office / People's Architecture Office, Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office gif 3: Tricyle Meeting Room +23

  • Architects

    People's Architecture Office

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Principals

    He Zhe, James Shen, Zang Feng

  • Design Team

    Jiang Hao, Zhang Zhen, Amy Song, Ren Depei, Chen Yihuai

  • Area

    350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Save this picture!
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

Headquartered in Beijing, Xiaozhu commissioned People’s Architecture Office and People’s Industrial Design Office to design Sliced House, their latest office space located in the city’s hi-tech center. Xiaozhu (literally ‘small pig’ but homophonous with ‘short stay’) is a peer-to-peer housing rental website. The startup is China’s rival to Airbnb and part of the country’s new ‘shared economy’.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

Launched four years ago, Xiaozhu is now valued at $300 million plus. The unpredictability of such rapid growth requires a highly flexible work environment. Our design features spaces and furniture that easily combine and separate, mobile meeting rooms, and power outlets that swing to desired locations. Like Xiaozhu’s online business, the office interior consists of a collage of various domestic spaces. The design inserts the casual comfort of home life into the workplace, reflecting the company’s open spirit.

Save this picture!
Layout Options
Layout Options
Save this picture!
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

Sliced House is conceived as a house that has been divided and its parts dispersed throughout an otherwise banal office interior. Shared interior finishes between split spaces make apparent that adjacent portions refer to a single room. These sliced samples of domesticity include kitchen, living room, and bedroom and double as ad hoc meeting areas. Sliced House also features converted tricycles – workspaces and informal meeting areas on wheels - that are inspired by our Tricycle House and the often unique living spaces found in China. Such spaces reflect Xiaozhu’s rental offerings, providing users with a wide spectrum of settings to choose from.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Save this picture!
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

The office features custom-designed furniture by PIDO. Long span cantilevering tables supported by only four legs create undisrupted space underneath to provide seating flexibility. Not only does this allow for space to expand, but passersby can sit down and squeeze in for spontaneous conversation. Numerous mobile Tetris Tables can be detached, combined and rearranged to working in groups or individually. Red ‘umbrellas’ swivel to different locations to provide overhead light and electricity. A long conference table can be separated into three smaller tables, allowing the conference room itself to be divided into three smaller rooms when necessary.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office
Courtesy of People’s Architecture Office

At Xiaozhu’s headquarters flexibility and diversity of workspaces and furniture facilitate spontaneous interactions in order to encourage the exchange of ideas. Such designs are essential in fostering innovation in China’s emerging service economy.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors China
Cite: "House Parts Office / People's Architecture Office" 08 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802941/house-parts-office-peoples-architecture-office/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »