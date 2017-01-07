World
inSports Beijing / Powerhouse Company

  7 January, 2017
inSports Beijing / Powerhouse Company
© Powerhouse Company
© Powerhouse Company

© Powerhouse Company

  • Architects

    Powerhouse Company

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Partners in Charge

    Nanne de Ru, Stijn Kemper

  • Design Team

    Anne Larsen, Ryanne Janssen, Thomas Grievink, Frank Loer, Borys Kozlowski, Yoko Cao, Erik Hoogendam, Mika Woll, Matteo Pavanello

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Powerhouse Company

  • Client

    Yintai Group

  • Light design

    LDPi

  • Local architect

    GRN Design

  • Client project team

    inluxury team

  • Ski simulators

    SkyTechSport
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Powerhouse Company
© Powerhouse Company

Powerhouse Company has completed its most recent project in Beijing, China. The 1,000 m2 project, located on the ground floor of the Yintai centre at Guomao, is a multifunctional social venue with ski and snowboard simulators, a sports area and dance club, all shaped in a white mountain landscape under a warm golden sky. 

© Powerhouse Company
© Powerhouse Company

The project is located between JianWai SOHO and the Park Hyatt hotel. The site is the latest addition to John Portman’s Yintai Centre, and with a full glass facade it gives the project great exposure in the CBD area of Beijing.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Powerhouse Company was asked by developer Yintai to design the interior for their ski and sports experience centre called inSports. This high-end multifunctional venue facilitates activities like virtual skiing, virtual sports and endurance classes, while placing them in a social setting. Projections on floor and walls create a wide array of simulated environments. During the night the area is turned into a dance club.

Bar. Image © Powerhouse Company
Bar. Image © Powerhouse Company

inSports follows a new trend in Chinese retail where live action and participation becomes an integral part of the retail experience.

Mountain platform and simulator. Image © Powerhouse Company
Mountain platform and simulator. Image © Powerhouse Company

The simulators function like a sideways treadmill; you can move left and right on your skis or snowboard while looking at a large screen with a projection of an idilic, dazzling snow slope which finely follows your movement for optimal experience results.

Axonometric
Axonometric

This virtual aspect of the skiing intrigued the design team, and they created the concept of a digital summit scenery. Large triangles on a variety of platforms visualise mountains that organise the multifunctional area in a natural yet fluent way. The main seating elements around the ski simulators are integrated into the mountain shapes, and the triangular language is continued in central interior elements like the bar with DJ-booth and reception desk. 

The mountain landscape is constructed in white corian, which forms a harmonious contrast with the light grey sports floor and the golden anodised aluminium ceiling panels. The bold interior columns are cladded in large mirror panels making the structure disappear. A softer edge is given to the space with dark fabric panels, which cover the walls and improve the acoustics of the space. The bar and reception desk are both a combination of golden triangles and frosty white marble. A snowlike gradient covers the facade, and creates a beautiful and soft winter feeling for this cool new venue in China’s capital city.

© Powerhouse Company
© Powerhouse Company
