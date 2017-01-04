Challenge Your Spatial Perception Skills with This New Game

Looking for a challenging new diversion that will keep your architectural mind humming? A new puzzle game from developers Dusty Road, Empty, may just fit the bill.

The object of the game is simple: to remove all the furniture from a series of brightly colored rooms. To do this, players must rotate the room in 3 dimensions, matching objects of the same color together. The game requires spatial reasoning and planning – remove the objects in the wrong order, and there may be no possible path to removing them all.

The game is currently available for download from the developer website for Android, Windows, MacOS and Linux at a pay-what-you-want price.

Check it out for yourself, here.