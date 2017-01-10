World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Design Buro Architects
  6. 2014
  7. Residence S-91 / Design Buro Architects

Residence S-91 / Design Buro Architects

  • 19:00 - 10 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Residence S-91 / Design Buro Architects
Save this picture!
Residence S-91 / Design Buro Architects, © Aman Sonel
© Aman Sonel

© Aman Sonel © Aman Sonel © Aman Sonel © Aman Sonel +25

  • Architects

    Design Buro Architects

  • Location

    91, Phase 2, Shri Krishna Avenue, Rani Bagh, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452020, India

  • Architect in Charge

    Navendu Shrivastava

  • Area

    270.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Aman Sonel
Save this picture!
© Aman Sonel
© Aman Sonel

The house was conceptualized around keeping the family interactive all round the day. The footprint of the residence was confined to only half of the available site, overlapping the spaces for increased interaction; as well provide an open space for various activities. The dichotomy between the built and the un-built, play of light, space and materials provided for the quality of spaces.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The residence is built only on a narrow plot of 1050 sqft, and utilizing the complete width of the plot, the rooms and spaces stay comfortable for a lavish living. The walls are only 125m thick and with no columns in the residence, the spaces come out to be neat and cozy.

Save this picture!
© Aman Sonel
© Aman Sonel

The minimalistic approach makes the whole depth read as a single space, integrating the way the family lives. The sequence of spaces ensured that the privacy wasn’t hindered but at the same time maintained a connection when required. The extended living room eradicated the feeling of living on a busy city street with the hybrid between the organic nature and rectilinear concrete.

Save this picture!
© Aman Sonel
© Aman Sonel

The void in the centre of the building envelope celebrates the spaces connected to it and maintains the joy in the family. Sunlight filling in from the courtyards and the greens segregating the spaces provide a comfortable atmosphere for living. 

Save this picture!
© Aman Sonel
© Aman Sonel

The light washes smoothly on the walls through the large glass opening and skylights, creating a strong dialogue between the rough and the smooth.

Save this picture!
© Aman Sonel
© Aman Sonel

Product Description:The postform sunmica panels provided for a clean and minimalistic furniture that blends seamlessly with the plain concrete walls and roof and at the same time providing a contrast in the colour and texture.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses India
Cite: "Residence S-91 / Design Buro Architects" 10 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802921/residence-s-91-design-buro-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »