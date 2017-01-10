Residence S-91 / Design Buro Architects

+25

Architects Design Buro Architects

Location 91, Phase 2, Shri Krishna Avenue, Rani Bagh, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452020, India

Architect in Charge Navendu Shrivastava

Area 270.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Aman Sonel

Manufacturers Loading...

Structural Consultants Pyramid Consultants More Specs Less Specs

The house was conceptualized around keeping the family interactive all round the day. The footprint of the residence was confined to only half of the available site, overlapping the spaces for increased interaction; as well provide an open space for various activities. The dichotomy between the built and the un-built, play of light, space and materials provided for the quality of spaces.

The residence is built only on a narrow plot of 1050 sqft, and utilizing the complete width of the plot, the rooms and spaces stay comfortable for a lavish living. The walls are only 125m thick and with no columns in the residence, the spaces come out to be neat and cozy.

The minimalistic approach makes the whole depth read as a single space, integrating the way the family lives. The sequence of spaces ensured that the privacy wasn’t hindered but at the same time maintained a connection when required. The extended living room eradicated the feeling of living on a busy city street with the hybrid between the organic nature and rectilinear concrete.

The void in the centre of the building envelope celebrates the spaces connected to it and maintains the joy in the family. Sunlight filling in from the courtyards and the greens segregating the spaces provide a comfortable atmosphere for living.

The light washes smoothly on the walls through the large glass opening and skylights, creating a strong dialogue between the rough and the smooth.

Product Description:The postform sunmica panels provided for a clean and minimalistic furniture that blends seamlessly with the plain concrete walls and roof and at the same time providing a contrast in the colour and texture.