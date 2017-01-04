Arkitema Architects Designs Hill-Shaped Visitors Center for Mols Bjerge National Park

Save this picture! North Perspective. Image Courtesy of Arkitema Architects

Arkitema Architects has unveiled their winning proposal for a new visitors center at Mols Bjerge National Park in Denmark. To be located adjacent to the historic Kalø Castle Ruins, the design draws inspiration from the surrounding landscape, taking the form of a softly sloping hill.

Save this picture! West Perspective. Image Courtesy of Arkitema Architects

“We did not design a building in the usual sense. We designed an integrated part of the landscape,” said Poul Schülein, partner at Arkitema Architects. “We have mirrored the hilly surroundings and we are thrilled to continue working with this exciting project.”

Save this picture! Interior Perspective. Image Courtesy of Arkitema Architects

The new center has been designed to accommodate the approximately 150,000 tourists that visit the Kalø Castle Ruins each year in a welcoming structure constructed of wood and brick that integrates into the National Park scenery. Within the hill-shaped form, two levels will provide an exhibition area, a gathering space for tourists, families and class trips, and a restaurant offering panoramic views of the Kalø Castle Ruins.

Save this picture! North Elevation. Image Courtesy of Arkitema Architects

Save this picture! East Elevation. Image Courtesy of Arkitema Architects

The two levels will be connected by a large, accessible staircase that will serve as an additional meeting point. The stair will continue out of the building to provide outdoor seating options.

Save this picture! Interior Perspective. Image Courtesy of Arkitema Architects

The new building will be located just 500 meters from another Arkitema project, the House of Hunting, and represents the second recent visitor's center commission for the firm, following being awarded the design of the Hammershus Visitors Center in 2013.

Save this picture! Section. Image Courtesy of Arkitema Architects

The building is expected to open to the public in 2019.

News via Arkitema Architects.