Margot Krasojević Architects Unveils Lace-Like 3D Printed Light Made of Recycled Plastic

In somewhat of a departure from its usual parametric, experimental work, Margot Krasojević Architects has created a recycled, 3D printed LED light, in an investigation of the importance of reappropriating plastics. The project—Lace LED—however, aligns with the firm’s exploration of renewable energy and environmental issues within architecture and product design.

Printed with post-consumer plastics like synthetic polymer packaging from takeout food containers and 3D printer off-cuts, Lace LED is a light diffuser with fractal pattern configurations resembling a piece of woven lace.

+12

The light’s geometry is a series of complex dimensions, similar to a fractal the shapes perceived are neither one or two-dimensional, they are considered fractional dimensions suggesting the surface is neither a plane or a complete form. Fractal dimensions reserve self-similarity across scales, only being restricted through context, in this case the envelope boundary of the light’s form explains Margot Krasojević.

Moreover, Lace LED is an example of scale invariance, “where at any magnification, there is a smaller piece of the object that is similar to the whole.”

The light diffuser is hinged on a pivot, which rotates within a frame, allowing for light dispersion to vary.

The LED bulb is energy-efficient, emitting no heat, [and] is a bright 60 Candela white warm, visible for four meters in a dark room.

News via: v2com.