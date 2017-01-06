World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Uruguay
  5. Paulo Ambrosoni
  6. 2013
  7. Casa de Ladrillo / Paulo Ambrosoni

Casa de Ladrillo / Paulo Ambrosoni

  • 15:00 - 6 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa de Ladrillo / Paulo Ambrosoni
Save this picture!
Casa de Ladrillo / Paulo Ambrosoni, © Paulo Ambrosoni
© Paulo Ambrosoni

© Paulo Ambrosoni © Paulo Ambrosoni © Paulo Ambrosoni © Paulo Ambrosoni +16

  • Construction management

    Lucía Preve

  • Structure

    José Burren

  • Structural Advice

    Enrique Peirano

  • Construction

    López, Freitas, Araujo Construcciones
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Paulo Ambrosoni
© Paulo Ambrosoni

From the architect. The project is an urban housing for a family with three girls in Salto, a city located on the eastern bank of the Uruguay River.

The construction of 255 square meters on two levels is located on the obligatory frontal limit of 3 meters from the street, leaving free the largest patio area for the North sun.

The land where the housing is implanted has a public pedestrian passage to the west, on this side the land narrows with a curve in the middle of its depth. This singularity is solved by the garage and a storage room, thus regularizing the patio.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Ambrosoni
© Paulo Ambrosoni

The Constructive System

The project is defined from the choice of the construction system.

The city of Salto has an interesting history of works of architecture in brick seen of great quality. Since the 1970s, Eladio Dieste's buildings, among others, have masterfully used the structural and formal qualities of brick.

Save this picture!
Scheme Structure
Scheme Structure

The provision of specialized workmanship and first quality raw material allowed using the constructive system of load bearing wall of exposed brick and concrete slabs in an effective way.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Ambrosoni
© Paulo Ambrosoni

Formal Structure

The brick walls in English rig are arranged orthogonally and without voids. In the open spaces are located the openings from floor to ceiling.

The four bedrooms with dressing rooms upstairs are used to modulate the structure. In ground floor the living room, dining room and kitchen are articulated in a free light of 5.70 meters.

Save this picture!
Lower Floor
Lower Floor
Save this picture!
Upper Floor
Upper Floor

The shape responds to the constructive system with continuous walls. The textures of the external partitions are achieved with protruding bricks and open joints to ventilate the chambers of ventilated facades.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Ambrosoni
© Paulo Ambrosoni

Bioclimatic Considerations

The climate in the city of Salto is very humid all year round, with very high temperatures in summer and low in winter.

The mass of the brick walls provides insulation and thermal inertia to regulate the great variations of temperature during the year.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Ambrosoni
© Paulo Ambrosoni

The house is closed to the south and to the street, opens to the north and the patio where eaves are used to protect against the strong summer sun and allow the entrance of solar radiation in winter.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

It also regulates humidity and heat through cross ventilation in all spaces, using banners on the doors and making in summer the fresh air of the south façade in shade runs through the house.

Save this picture!
© Paulo Ambrosoni
© Paulo Ambrosoni
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Uruguay
Cite: "Casa de Ladrillo / Paulo Ambrosoni" 06 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802835/casa-de-ladrillo-paulo-ambrosoni/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »