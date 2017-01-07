World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Israel
  5. Amitzi Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Givatayim Urban Villa / Amitzi Architects

Givatayim Urban Villa / Amitzi Architects

  • 02:00 - 7 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Givatayim Urban Villa / Amitzi Architects
Save this picture!
Givatayim Urban Villa / Amitzi Architects, © Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat

© Uzi Porat © Uzi Porat © Uzi Porat © Uzi Porat +16

  • Architects

    Amitzi Architects

  • Location

    Giv'atayim, Israel

  • Architect in Charge

    Lichen Amitzi

  • Structural engineer

    Doron Tweg

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Uzi Porat
Save this picture!
© Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat

From the architect. An existing single-story, semi-detached house from the 1950's was remodeled and added a second story to accommodate a family of five.

The house, which follows the shape of the plot, is long and narrow, and apart from the entrance door the street façade is almost windowless. Toilettes on the ground floor and a deep balcony on the first floor buffer between the house and the busy road. 

Save this picture!
© Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat

Relocating the main entrance from its previous position on the long façade enabled us to plant a large garden and outdoor living area, visible and accessible via large glass sliding doors, which extends the living space outside.

Save this picture!
© Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat

In order to maintain sufficient privacy, the master bedroom is located on the ground floor and the children's bedrooms on the first. The master bedroom is located behind the kitchen, and faces away from it, to a private small garden of its own.

Save this picture!
© Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat

Structural reinforcements form an architectural language through which the house's history is revealed: addition to the ground floor is in exposed concrete, and the stairway opening cut from the existing ceiling is supported by steel columns.

Save this picture!
© Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat

The steel stairway, consisting of Z-shape elements, is the dominant feature in the living room. The stair railing continues upwards and merges with the first floor balustrade.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The ground floor is paved with gray stone, which is used also as cladding of the bathroom walls, while the children's area is dark wooden floor. All carpentry elements are painted white. 

Save this picture!
© Uzi Porat
© Uzi Porat
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Israel
Cite: "Givatayim Urban Villa / Amitzi Architects" 07 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802830/givatayim-urban-villa-amitzi-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »