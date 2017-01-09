World
  Penthouse in Holon / OMY design

Penthouse in Holon / OMY design

  9 January, 2017
Penthouse in Holon / OMY design
Penthouse in Holon / OMY design, © Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography
© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography

© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography © Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography © Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography © Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography +19

© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography
© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography

From the architect. When we first saw the grand space we couldn't ignore its height and incredible view.

We decided the best way to tackle it would be to focus on a few elements to fit its proportions. 

We chose a minimalist design concept so that the view remained the main focal point. 

© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography
© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography

The flooring tiles are large and resemble cement, providing a wide clean surface for furniture on it. Black furniture and lighting fixtures contrast with the white kitchen. 

© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography
© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography

The living space was kept soft with several textiles: a mint green velvet couch, a vintage private collection carpet, and a custom-made entertainment center and coffee table fit the size and ambiance of the living room. 

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The heart of the living room is an entertainment center made of brass colored metal profile and aluminum net, which gives the space it’s industrial and approachable feel. 

© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography
© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography

The dining room lighting fixtures are made of thin metal wires, making them almost see-through in order to avoid disturbing the views. 

© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography
© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography

The family of five who lives here loves to entertain; therefore we selected a large dining table suited to the size of the sofa. 

Section
Section

The kitchen is full of storage, creating an organized and minimalistic space. The same goes for the parent’s master bedroom features. A walk-in closet constructed from thin metal profiles and industrial glass, elegantly matching the bed-room and serving as its main focal point. 

© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography
© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography

Product Description: We chose to use a large colored metal framework in order to create an anchor to the bright white open space of the living area.  Metal profile is a material that is typically thought to be cold and industrial, but with the right color and accompanying materials, it can transform into something new.

Using a metal framework allowed us to build this storage unit on a very large scale. The slick and elegant design compliments the apartment’s proportions, keeping a homey feel.

© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography
© Gideon Levin / 181 architecture photography
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartment Interiors Israel
Cite: "Penthouse in Holon / OMY design" 09 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802823/penthouse-in-holon-omy-design/>

