World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Sio2 Arch
  6. 2016
  7. Son Ganxo House / Sio2 Arch

Son Ganxo House / Sio2 Arch

  • 13:00 - 6 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Son Ganxo House / Sio2 Arch
Save this picture!
Son Ganxo House / Sio2 Arch, © José Hevia
© José Hevia

© José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia © José Hevia +21

  • Architects

    Sio2 Arch

  • Location

    07710 Sant Lluís, Illes Balears, España

  • Architects in Charge

    Lluís Ortega, Xavier Osarte, Esther Segura

  • Area

    193.2 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    José Hevia

  • Architects Associates

    F451; Santi Ibarra, Toni Montes

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Francesc Crespí

  • Structure

    GMK ASS

  • Construction

    Conrado y Asociados
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

This house belongs to a set of projects developed by Sio2 that reformulates the type of the single-family house through the integration with the landscape. In these works, we experimented with roofs as organizing systems avoiding the traditional role of facades as compositional mechanisms

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

In this iteration, the house is articulated as a landscape extension of an existing topography. The volume is placed in such a way that the roof becomes an artificial terrain. The form of this surface responds to the negotiation between topographic relations, construction technology constraints, raining water collection, and different spatial needs of parts of the interior. The architecture projects polygonal geometry to the exterior, tensing the landscape, and smooths the interior, naturalizing the domestic. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "Son Ganxo House / Sio2 Arch" [Casa Son Ganxo / Sio2 Arch] 06 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802820/son-ganxo-house-sio2-arch/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »