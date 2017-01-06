Son Ganxo House / Sio2 Arch

-
Architects
-
Location07710 Sant Lluís, Illes Balears, España
-
Architects in ChargeLluís Ortega, Xavier Osarte, Esther Segura
-
Area193.2 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
Photographs
-
Architects AssociatesF451; Santi Ibarra, Toni Montes
-
Quantity SurveyorFrancesc Crespí
-
StructureGMK ASS
-
ConstructionConrado y Asociados
This house belongs to a set of projects developed by Sio2 that reformulates the type of the single-family house through the integration with the landscape. In these works, we experimented with roofs as organizing systems avoiding the traditional role of facades as compositional mechanisms
In this iteration, the house is articulated as a landscape extension of an existing topography. The volume is placed in such a way that the roof becomes an artificial terrain. The form of this surface responds to the negotiation between topographic relations, construction technology constraints, raining water collection, and different spatial needs of parts of the interior. The architecture projects polygonal geometry to the exterior, tensing the landscape, and smooths the interior, naturalizing the domestic.