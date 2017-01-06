Son Ganxo House / Sio2 Arch

+21

Architects Sio2 Arch

Location 07710 Sant Lluís, Illes Balears, España

Architects in Charge Lluís Ortega, Xavier Osarte, Esther Segura

Area 193.2 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs José Hevia

Manufacturers Loading...

Architects Associates F451; Santi Ibarra, Toni Montes

Quantity Surveyor Francesc Crespí

Structure GMK ASS

Construction Conrado y Asociados More Specs Less Specs

This house belongs to a set of projects developed by Sio2 that reformulates the type of the single-family house through the integration with the landscape. In these works, we experimented with roofs as organizing systems avoiding the traditional role of facades as compositional mechanisms

In this iteration, the house is articulated as a landscape extension of an existing topography. The volume is placed in such a way that the roof becomes an artificial terrain. The form of this surface responds to the negotiation between topographic relations, construction technology constraints, raining water collection, and different spatial needs of parts of the interior. The architecture projects polygonal geometry to the exterior, tensing the landscape, and smooths the interior, naturalizing the domestic.