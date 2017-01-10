World
P.E.M Vitré / TETRARC Architectes

  • 05:00 - 10 January, 2017
P.E.M Vitré / TETRARC Architectes
P.E.M Vitré / TETRARC Architectes, Courtesy of TETRARC
Courtesy of TETRARC

© Stéphane Chalmeau Courtesy of TETRARC © Stéphane Chalmeau © Stéphane Chalmeau +29

  • Architects

    TETRARC Architectes

  • Location

    35500 Vitré, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Jean-Pierre Macé, Olivier Perocheau & Julie Goislot

  • Area

    17664.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of TETRARC , Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau

The Multimodal Interchange project in Vitré comprises the creation of:

- A pedestrian footbridge in Vitré Station, spanning the railway 

Courtesy of TETRARC
Courtesy of TETRARC

- An underground car park with 620 spaces, constructed in two phases, and an overhanging pedestrian footbridge, connecting the first footbridge to the "Place de la Victoire" (Victory Square) and thus creating a pedestrian thoroughfare from this square to the Station's north car park

© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau
Courtesy of TETRARC
Courtesy of TETRARC

- A path connecting the upper part of the Place de la Victoire to rue Pierre Lemaître along the south façade of the car park, against the existing hillside

Section
Section
© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau
Section
Section

- A public space serving the underground car park, an overground car park with 16 space, drop-off spaces serving the Ecole Sainte Marie (St. Mary's School) and the Station via the footbridge, and a road system curving around a plot of land earmarked for the future construction of an office building.

© Stéphane Chalmeau
© Stéphane Chalmeau
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Parking Pedestrian Bridge Community France
