P.E.M Vitré / TETRARC Architectes

Architects TETRARC Architectes

Location 35500 Vitré, France

Architect in Charge Jean-Pierre Macé, Olivier Perocheau & Julie Goislot

Area 17664.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Courtesy of TETRARC , Stéphane Chalmeau

Structural eng BETREC , E2C + SCE

Fluid Eng ICOFLUIDES More Specs Less Specs

The Multimodal Interchange project in Vitré comprises the creation of:

- A pedestrian footbridge in Vitré Station, spanning the railway

- An underground car park with 620 spaces, constructed in two phases, and an overhanging pedestrian footbridge, connecting the first footbridge to the "Place de la Victoire" (Victory Square) and thus creating a pedestrian thoroughfare from this square to the Station's north car park

- A path connecting the upper part of the Place de la Victoire to rue Pierre Lemaître along the south façade of the car park, against the existing hillside

- A public space serving the underground car park, an overground car park with 16 space, drop-off spaces serving the Ecole Sainte Marie (St. Mary's School) and the Station via the footbridge, and a road system curving around a plot of land earmarked for the future construction of an office building.