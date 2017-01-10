P.E.M Vitré / TETRARC Architectes

-
Architects
-
Location35500 Vitré, France
-
Architect in ChargeJean-Pierre Macé, Olivier Perocheau & Julie Goislot
-
Area17664.0 m2
-
Project Year2016
-
PhotographsCourtesy of TETRARC , Stéphane Chalmeau
-
Structural engBETREC , E2C + SCE
-
Fluid EngICOFLUIDES
More SpecsLess Specs
The Multimodal Interchange project in Vitré comprises the creation of:
- A pedestrian footbridge in Vitré Station, spanning the railway
- An underground car park with 620 spaces, constructed in two phases, and an overhanging pedestrian footbridge, connecting the first footbridge to the "Place de la Victoire" (Victory Square) and thus creating a pedestrian thoroughfare from this square to the Station's north car park
- A path connecting the upper part of the Place de la Victoire to rue Pierre Lemaître along the south façade of the car park, against the existing hillside
- A public space serving the underground car park, an overground car park with 16 space, drop-off spaces serving the Ecole Sainte Marie (St. Mary's School) and the Station via the footbridge, and a road system curving around a plot of land earmarked for the future construction of an office building.