World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Cyprus
  5. vardastudio
  6. 2016
  7. AB Residence / vardastudio

AB Residence / vardastudio

  • 02:00 - 9 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
AB Residence / vardastudio
Save this picture!
AB Residence / vardastudio, © Creative Photo Room
© Creative Photo Room

© Creative Photo Room © Creative Photo Room © Creative Photo Room © Creative Photo Room +21

Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room
© Creative Photo Room

SITE
The project is located in a field in Geroskipou. To the north is the only neighbour, another residence, sitting higher than the project. To the east is a public road, with a row of mature conifer trees forming the boundary. The plot is generally level and exposed to the neighbour and views from the public roads to the south and west. Access to the site is from the road to the east.

Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room
© Creative Photo Room

CONCEPT
The concept was born of the combination of two materials often found near this location: concrete tube pipe sections and metal sheet. The materials are translated here to the residence’s two separate envelopes: a metal structure clad in metal and glass, and the two walls of stacked concrete pipe sections running along the north and south facades of the residence.

Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room
© Creative Photo Room
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room
© Creative Photo Room

The first envelope comprises the load-bearing structure of metal beams and columns sitting on a concrete slab foundation. The roof is formed of corrugated metal sheet, and the exterior walls are formed of aluminium-framed double glazing, fixed and moving. The glass envelope contains the interior of the house, providing unobstructed views to the outside. Clean, minimal, and technologically advanced, it creates a strong contrast with the second envelope.

Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room
© Creative Photo Room

The second envelope of concrete tubes is heavy, earthy, low-tech. It provides additional sheltering from the environment, specifically the sun and air, and filters views from and towards the house. The tube walls is where the privacy of the residence ends.

Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room
© Creative Photo Room

DESIGN AND LAYOUT
The layout of spaces is linear along the east-west axis. The open plan living area is to the east, providing a dining area, kitchen, and sitting area. Three bedrooms and a study are placed along a corridor-gallery that runs the length of the house. Huge glass doors slide open to the deck veranda that runs outside to the south. The veranda is dispersed with garden pockets, containing small trees and fragrant plants.To the North is a water corridor that abuts the house. The same large sliding doors open directly to it. The water corridor sets the ambience of the soundscape and influences the light, reflecting it to the interior.

Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room
© Creative Photo Room
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room
© Creative Photo Room

Product Description.The interior benefits from a high degree of thermal insulation thanks to the Envelop system. In the winter the south façade enjoys passive solar gains. An awning above the glass provide shade in the summer and prevent overheating, whilst the concrete tube walls shelter from strong winds.

The Envelop 3D system used here is an integrated system with modules for different functions: fixed external walls, sliding and fixed windows, entrance door, all are provided by the system. It is installed in a single continuous track, 76 metres long, without the need for extra framing.

Save this picture!
© Creative Photo Room
© Creative Photo Room

The walls contain polystyrene and fiberglass thermal insulation and are sealed externally with white glass. The internal surface is a double layer of plasterboard.

The sliding doors are designed to lock in an open position, small enough to be secure, whilst allowing natural ventilation to all spaces.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Cyprus
Cite: "AB Residence / vardastudio" 09 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802815/ab-residence-vardastudio/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »