AB Residence / vardastudio

Architects vardastudio

Location Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Architect in Charge Andreas Vardas

Area 190.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Creative Photo Room

SITE

The project is located in a field in Geroskipou. To the north is the only neighbour, another residence, sitting higher than the project. To the east is a public road, with a row of mature conifer trees forming the boundary. The plot is generally level and exposed to the neighbour and views from the public roads to the south and west. Access to the site is from the road to the east.

CONCEPT

The concept was born of the combination of two materials often found near this location: concrete tube pipe sections and metal sheet. The materials are translated here to the residence’s two separate envelopes: a metal structure clad in metal and glass, and the two walls of stacked concrete pipe sections running along the north and south facades of the residence.

The first envelope comprises the load-bearing structure of metal beams and columns sitting on a concrete slab foundation. The roof is formed of corrugated metal sheet, and the exterior walls are formed of aluminium-framed double glazing, fixed and moving. The glass envelope contains the interior of the house, providing unobstructed views to the outside. Clean, minimal, and technologically advanced, it creates a strong contrast with the second envelope.

The second envelope of concrete tubes is heavy, earthy, low-tech. It provides additional sheltering from the environment, specifically the sun and air, and filters views from and towards the house. The tube walls is where the privacy of the residence ends.

DESIGN AND LAYOUT

The layout of spaces is linear along the east-west axis. The open plan living area is to the east, providing a dining area, kitchen, and sitting area. Three bedrooms and a study are placed along a corridor-gallery that runs the length of the house. Huge glass doors slide open to the deck veranda that runs outside to the south. The veranda is dispersed with garden pockets, containing small trees and fragrant plants.To the North is a water corridor that abuts the house. The same large sliding doors open directly to it. The water corridor sets the ambience of the soundscape and influences the light, reflecting it to the interior.

Product Description.The interior benefits from a high degree of thermal insulation thanks to the Envelop system. In the winter the south façade enjoys passive solar gains. An awning above the glass provide shade in the summer and prevent overheating, whilst the concrete tube walls shelter from strong winds.

The Envelop 3D system used here is an integrated system with modules for different functions: fixed external walls, sliding and fixed windows, entrance door, all are provided by the system. It is installed in a single continuous track, 76 metres long, without the need for extra framing.

The walls contain polystyrene and fiberglass thermal insulation and are sealed externally with white glass. The internal surface is a double layer of plasterboard.

The sliding doors are designed to lock in an open position, small enough to be secure, whilst allowing natural ventilation to all spaces.