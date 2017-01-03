World
  These Graphics Imagine Unrealized Architectural Plans as Beautiful Snowflakes

These Graphics Imagine Unrealized Architectural Plans as Beautiful Snowflakes

These Graphics Imagine Unrealized Architectural Plans as Beautiful Snowflakes
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS

Much like snowflakes, the most beautiful architectural plans consist of complex relationships between geometries – and no two are exactly alike. In this spirit, KOSMOS Architects has created a series of planimetric graphics of some of the most notable architectural projects to have disappeared from our world in celebration of the New Year.

“Sometimes architecture isn’t everlasting, and is as ephemeral as snowflakes on a Christmas tree. On our Happy New Year poster we have collected some fairy, radical, and utopian plans, which were either never built or have already disappeared. We hope these 'snowflakes' will inspire you in 2017!”

Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS
Courtesy of KOSMOS

To download a high-res poster of the “snowflakes,” click here.

Via KOSMOS Architects.

Cite: Patrick Lynch. "These Graphics Imagine Unrealized Architectural Plans as Beautiful Snowflakes" 03 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802785/these-graphics-imagine-unrealized-architectural-plans-as-beautiful-snowflakes/>

