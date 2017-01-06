World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Estonia
  5. Kavakava
  6. 2015
  7. Tallinn Creative Hub / Kavakava

Tallinn Creative Hub / Kavakava

  • 05:00 - 6 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Tallinn Creative Hub / Kavakava
Save this picture!
Tallinn Creative Hub / Kavakava, © Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

© Tõnu Tunnel © Kaupo Kikkas © Tõnu Tunnel © Tõnu Tunnel +17

  • Project Team

    Tarmo Piirmets, Raul Tiitus (Pink), Katrin Koov, Ragnar Põllukivi Kadri Klementi, Andro Mänd, Sten-Mark Mändmaa, Triin Maripuu, Ivan Sergejev, Elen Paddar, Martin J. Navarro Gonzalez (Kavakava)
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kaupo Kalda
© Kaupo Kalda

From the architect. Kultuurikatel is a former power plant, located in Tallinn between the Old Town and the sea. The project focuses on simple principles of spatial organization to meet the needs of creative users. The key of the project is openness.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Original complex was built in the 19th century with various additions in the 20th century.  Buildings are listed as heritage monuments and are owned by the city of Tallinn. After renovation it has different halls for performing and rehearsal, club spaces, studios, offices, integrated with a continuous common space enabling all kinds of possibilities.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Despite its alternative look, building is selected as a main venue for 2017, when Estonia holds presidency of the Council of the EU.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Kaupo Kikkas
© Kaupo Kikkas

Strategy and Design Concept

The project focuses on simple principles of spatial organization to meet the needs of creative users. The tight budget is a challenge – any intervention has to be precise and to the point. The key of the project is openness – it should enable later additions and unplanned developments. To integrate external impulses, workshops and users‘ input has been used. Communication with various parties was an essential part of the project. The design concept developed alongside the concept of the Cauldron itself. The project is built in stages, many spaces will be equipped with the barest minimum and to be finished by the user.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Construction

It is renovation project and materials are used according to the initial architecture. Replacements and new additions are done in a sensitive way and surfaces are left unpolished as it was in original state (exposed concrete, steel, brick).

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Stone Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Estonia
Cite: "Tallinn Creative Hub / Kavakava" 06 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802765/tallinn-creative-hub-kavakava/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »