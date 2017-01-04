Ridge Vista / o2 Architecture

+42

Architects o2 Architecture

Location Palm Springs, CA, United States

Architect in Charge Lance O’Donnell, AIA

Area 2818.0 ft2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Lance Gerber

Project manager Jeff Bicknell, o2 Architecture

General Contractor D.W. Johnston Construction, INC.

Structural Engineer JN Structural Engineering

Interior Design Daniel Torres Design and Studio-Fichandler More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Located in Palm Springs, Ca, this home seeks to integrate the existing landscape and dramatic mountain scenery with indoor/outdoor living. The existing 1950’s home was tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac and demanded privacy. The mechanical systems were starting to fail and the finished grade at pool and deck were above the home’s finished floor, rendering the home at risk for potential flooding that could occur under heavy rain. Replacing the unserviceable home became more logical than trying to rehabilitate it. Focus then shifted to working around the existing landscape which included a koi pond that was maintained and fenced off during the construction process. Regrettably, a mature Italian Stone Pine tree had to be cut down as its roots were invasive and too close to the new foundation location; it has graciously been repurposed as table bases used throughout the site (observe main table in Lanai and small tables at pavilion).

Upon passing the split-face, concrete block feature wall and entering the home, a forthright composition of clean and durable materials is revealed as a backdrop to the client’s highly refined tactile finishes. Clerestory windows were used throughout the main living area to capture mountain views, while maintaining the desired privacy from the street. Passive design strategies are apparent in the space with generous south-facing glazing, operable windows throughout that allow for cross ventilation, and deep overhangs providing abundant shade during summer months while allowing desired warmth into the home during cooler winter months.

The client requested a great room program, but with a visual separation from the kitchen. The challenge to integrate an enclosed working kitchen within the large open space, was achieved by a lower ceiling volume wrapping the kitchen and separating it from the dining room while keeping it open to the abundant backyard views. In targeting to have a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience, spaces often revolved around outdoor spaces as is the case with the great room, office, and master bedroom hinging off of the lanai. Keeping true to the site topography, the master bedroom takes advantage of existing site conditions by sitting 18 inches higher than lower finished floor. The master bedroom is accessed through the office “bridge”.

A palette of authentic and durable materials give the home a robustness contrasted by graceful finishes. The preserved landscape provided the finished design with an immediate mature feel not often experienced in a newly constructed home.