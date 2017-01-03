Al Hilal Bank Office Tower / Goettsch Partners

+16

Architects Goettsch Partners

Location Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates

Area 942.6 ft2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Lester Ali, Tom Rossiter

Owner/Developer Al Hilal Bank

General Contractor Al Fara`a General Contracting Co. LLC

Structural Engineer DeSimone Consulting Engineers

MEP Engineer Environmental Systems Design

Project Manager Serex International

Owner’s Representative John Buck International

Cost Consultant MLC International

Lighting Design One Lux Studio

Acoustical Consultant Shiner + Associates

Landscape Architect Wolff Landscape Architecture

Facade Access/Maintenance Consultant Viskotech Facade Access Consulting

Water Feature Consultant Dan Euser Waterarchtiecture

From the architect. This 24-story office tower serves as the flagship commercial development for Al Hilal Bank, a progressive Islamic bank in Abu Dhabi. Located on Al Maryah Island, the emirate’s designated new CBD according to its 2030 master plan, the building is designed to attract leading national and international companies with Class A office space of the highest quality. The building features efficient, column-free floor plates; floor-to-ceiling glass; and the latest technology and amenities, filling a void in the developing market.

Challenged to define a distinctive image that would reflect the bank’s progressive brand while also setting an international aesthetic, the design defines a bold, contemporary tower that shifts in massing as it rises. The podium contains retail space and a dramatic three-story transparent lobby to the north, with pedestrian arcades on the east and west. Three cubical masses sit atop the podium, stacked like shifted blocks. Designed to set the building apart from other towers on the island, these forms derive their interest from recessed corners that are offset from each other. In addition, the building’s façade changes at the created voids to accentuate the shifted aesthetic. Orange accents highlight the voids while reinforcing the bank’s branding both day and night.

Intended to convey a timeless, elegant image, the façade is composed of an aluminum-and-glass curtain wall system with glass and notched metal-spandrel elements and vertical glass fins that enhance the building’s verticality while also providing subtle shading. Designed to achieve an Estidama 1 Pearl sustainability rating, the tower offers maximum transparency, with floor-to-ceiling, high-performance glass providing spectacular views for occupants while significantly increasing interior daylight.

A landscaped park and reflecting pool along the building’s western façade draw pedestrian traffic by creating an inviting, shaded urban space. Seating for tenants and visitors helps further complement the outdoor setting.