  Al Hilal Bank Office Tower / Goettsch Partners

Al Hilal Bank Office Tower / Goettsch Partners

  • 22:00 - 3 January, 2017
Al Hilal Bank Office Tower / Goettsch Partners
Al Hilal Bank Office Tower / Goettsch Partners, © Lester Ali
© Lester Ali

© Lester Ali © Tom Rossiter © Lester Ali © Tom Rossiter

  • Owner/Developer

    Al Hilal Bank

  • General Contractor

    Al Fara`a General Contracting Co. LLC

  • Structural Engineer

    DeSimone Consulting Engineers

  • MEP Engineer

    Environmental Systems Design

  • Project Manager

    Serex International

  • Owner’s Representative

    John Buck International

  • Cost Consultant

    MLC International

  • Lighting Design

    One Lux Studio

  • Acoustical Consultant

    Shiner + Associates

  • Landscape Architect

    Wolff Landscape Architecture

  • Facade Access/Maintenance Consultant

    Viskotech Facade Access Consulting

  • Water Feature Consultant

    Dan Euser Waterarchtiecture
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Lester Ali
© Lester Ali

From the architect. This 24-story office tower serves as the flagship commercial development for Al Hilal Bank, a progressive Islamic bank in Abu Dhabi. Located on Al Maryah Island, the emirate’s designated new CBD according to its 2030 master plan, the building is designed to attract leading national and international companies with Class A office space of the highest quality. The building features efficient, column-free floor plates; floor-to-ceiling glass; and the latest technology and amenities, filling a void in the developing market.

© Tom Rossiter
© Tom Rossiter

Challenged to define a distinctive image that would reflect the bank’s progressive brand while also setting an international aesthetic, the design defines a bold, contemporary tower that shifts in massing as it rises. The podium contains retail space and a dramatic three-story transparent lobby to the north, with pedestrian arcades on the east and west. Three cubical masses sit atop the podium, stacked like shifted blocks. Designed to set the building apart from other towers on the island, these forms derive their interest from recessed corners that are offset from each other. In addition, the building’s façade changes at the created voids to accentuate the shifted aesthetic. Orange accents highlight the voids while reinforcing the bank’s branding both day and night. 

© Lester Ali
© Lester Ali

Intended to convey a timeless, elegant image, the façade is composed of an aluminum-and-glass curtain wall system with glass and notched metal-spandrel elements and vertical glass fins that enhance the building’s verticality while also providing subtle shading. Designed to achieve an Estidama 1 Pearl sustainability rating, the tower offers maximum transparency, with floor-to-ceiling, high-performance glass providing spectacular views for occupants while significantly increasing interior daylight.

© Lester Ali
© Lester Ali

A landscaped park and reflecting pool along the building’s western façade draw pedestrian traffic by creating an inviting, shaded urban space. Seating for tenants and visitors helps further complement the outdoor setting.

© Tom Rossiter
© Tom Rossiter
