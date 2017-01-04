World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. FGO/Arquitectura
  6. 2016
  7. PM House / FGO/Arquitectura

PM House / FGO/Arquitectura

  • 13:00 - 4 January, 2017
PM House / FGO/Arquitectura
Save this picture!
PM House / FGO/Arquitectura, © Gloria Medina
© Gloria Medina

© Gloria Medina

  • Architects

    FGO/Arquitectura

  • Location

    Merida, Yucatan, Mexico

  • Architects in Charge

    Luis Fernando Garcia, D.I Andrea Marín

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Gloria Medina
Save this picture!
© Gloria Medina
© Gloria Medina

Located in the Golf Club La Ceiba in the Yucatan peninsula. The project is erected within a lot with abundant vegetation, which is why the architecture was adapted to the terrain; most of the trees were respected and were relocated to provide shadow to open spaces. As well vegetation was taken advantage to generate cool breezes that allow a natural way to ventilate each space.

Save this picture!
© Gloria Medina
© Gloria Medina

The project is developed starting from the needs of an adult couple, which is why it is only one level, with access and amenities appropriate for every need along with easy access and circulation between all areas. The project is divided into three stages (garage, service area and residential area), all of which are connected by a network of ramps and steps through gardens and moving walls.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

With views to the outside from any part of the house, each space is given its own identity, with unique perspectives and without being exposed to the street or the golf course. This gives the residents total privacy, utilizing moving walls and a landscape design inspired by the regional forest.

Save this picture!
© Gloria Medina
© Gloria Medina

The project is developed with three longitudinal axises as starting points, by hiding the windows within walls a more open floor plan is generated, unifying the Living Room/Dining Room/Terrace/Kitchen.

Save this picture!
© Gloria Medina
© Gloria Medina

Such axises communicate with the living quarters, located to one side of the pool, passing through the fourth area, guest quarters/Den, serving as a transition, by utilizing the paths in the landscape design into the private living quarters, all of which have views of a private garden, functioning as a meditation space.

Save this picture!
© Gloria Medina
© Gloria Medina

With a low maintenance selection of materials and vegetation palette (concrete, steel and wood), clean and inviting spaces are created. Hand in hand with the landscape design, a state of tranquility and peace is created in the spaces, for the greater welfare of the users.

Save this picture!
© Gloria Medina
© Gloria Medina

Playing with simple geometry, completely open to the exterior, the natural environment is incorporated into each space by means of translucent elements, which are capable of providing ample and natural light to the spaces, inviting us once again to coexist with nature.

Save this picture!
© Gloria Medina
© Gloria Medina
