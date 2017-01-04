The Farm of 38° 30° / Slash Architects + Arkizon Architects

Save this picture! © Alp Eren - ALTKAT Architectural Photography

+22

Client Ahmet Kocabıyık More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! © Alp Eren - ALTKAT Architectural Photography

Identity

Save this picture! © Alp Eren - ALTKAT Architectural Photography

The Farm 38° 30°, an iconic boutique dairy factory, derives its name from the coordinates of the site it is located in, the “38° 30° Valley of Art” in the village of Afyon Tazlar, in the province of Afyonkarahisar in Central Turkey. Located at the entrance of the valley, this dairy factory offers degustation for visitors, all the while exhibiting the production process of the dairy products of the farm.

While ensuring maximum efficiency for the production line as in a “classical” cheese factory building, the boutique factory adopts a more contemporary attitude via its monumental form. The building wraps around an inner green courtyard and opens itself to the exterior via its large welcoming canopy. The building typology is upgraded from the status of a simple production space to that of a cheese showroom / museum.

Save this picture! © Alp Eren - ALTKAT Architectural Photography

Form and Program

The building wraps the linear production process and spaces in an ellipse enclosing an inner courtyard. From this courtyard within, all sequences of the production can be observed in 360° degree by the visitors. The transparency of the façade lets us peek into the production spaces while the staff animates the whole.

Interrupting the closed ellipse, the building entrance is open to the exterior and invites visitors into the inner courtyard. The sheltered entrance orients the visitors to either the main sales department or the green courtyard, where cocktails and events are organized.

Save this picture! © Alp Eren - ALTKAT Architectural Photography

The main entrance’s canopy is part of a large concrete slab roof that is formed from the geometric position of the elliptical building itself. The roof is at its maximum height over the entrance spaces, and gradually lowers to reach its minimum height over spaces such as cold storage rooms, therefore optimizing the volume under it and increasing efficiency of insulation, temperature and air control in the building.

Save this picture! © Alp Eren - ALTKAT Architectural Photography

The factory optimizes the linear composition of the spatial necessities. The materiality of the façade reflects the degree of privacy and interest of the various spaces. The entrance is fully open, followed by the sales office and the production spaces of the factory, both very transparent. Moving on to more private spaces, the composition of the materials on the façade gradually offers less transparency. Corten steel sun blinds render the last spaces, used by staff, semi-transparent. The external façade of the building is enriched by vertical slices opening to the surrounding countryside vista, all the while allowing controlled natural light according to each specific room’s requirements.

Save this picture! © Alp Eren - ALTKAT Architectural Photography

Engaging with Nature and Natural Materials

The Dairy Factory engages with the surrounding nature through its use of natural materials and natural tones. Weaving the green environment and landscape towards the inner courtyard, the building offers a cozy environment enabling various activities for both its visitors and staff.

Save this picture! © Alp Eren - ALTKAT Architectural Photography

The use of local materials such as natural Afyon stone is enriched by the addition of Corten steel in the details, emphasizing the contemporary industrial identity of the building. The exposed concrete, the natural stone, the transparent glass and the Corten details combined onto the elliptical form of the building reveal a contemporary attitude anchored to its site and location.