World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Italy
  5. Giovanni Vaccarini Architects
  6. 2016
  7. VGramsci Building / Giovanni Vaccarini Architects

VGramsci Building / Giovanni Vaccarini Architects

  • 22:01 - 13 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
VGramsci Building / Giovanni Vaccarini Architects
Save this picture!
VGramsci Building / Giovanni Vaccarini Architects, © Sergio Camplone
© Sergio Camplone

© Sergio Camplone © Sergio Camplone © Sergio Camplone © Sergio Camplone +19

  • Engineering

    Giovanni Mosca

  • Climate Control Systems

    Studio Wega

  • Collaborators

    Francesca Di Giannatonio, Luisa Di Blasio, Carolina Mastropietro, Marco Zitti.
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Location
Location

From the architect. The multifunctional building is a replacement construction on an area in the margins of the historical center of the high city of Giulianova (Teramo).

Save this picture!
© Sergio Camplone
© Sergio Camplone

The area, situated on the slope, marking the crossroads of Via Gramsci and Via Cesare Battisti.

Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch

These first instances were immediately a reflection element  on the role of intervention as a hinge between two parts of the city (the ancient and contemporary) and between two completely different urban areas: a compact (the historic city) and another spread and built to void rather than volume, belonging to the contemporary city.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Camplone
© Sergio Camplone

The building stands on a pedestal "carved" that divides the area into two portions:

A first (level 0.00) with access directly from via gramsci; part that distributes the commercial part of the building and services

Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan

A second with access from Via Cesare Battisti (level +3.50 mt) that distributes all the residential part;  a kind of artificial soil on which are also resting roof gardens and pedestrian access. The volume of the residences comes cantilevered from the base; the volume is placed in the northeast, so marks the crossroads of the two main roads.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Camplone
© Sergio Camplone

The idea is to have an artificial soil lifted from the road on which "floats" the volume of the residences. This solution clearly identifies the different parts of the building and allows to design the east elevation with a large terrace overlooking the sea. The residences of the block, backs onto the north side, manages to frame the existing glimpse in east building in the other side of the road.A point of view that looks toward the horizon.

Save this picture!
© Sergio Camplone
© Sergio Camplone

The inflection of the main facade take the light in a different ways, it is evident the different hours of the day; a citation of the beloved building in Via Archimede in Rome made by Ugo Luccichenti. The materials are simple: plaster (for all facades) and glass (for balustrades).

Save this picture!
© Sergio Camplone
© Sergio Camplone

Product Description. The main Materials for the project are glass and plaster. The contrast and the overlap between these two materials create a dynamic effect which amplifies the plasticity of the wall mass.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Office Buildings Italy
Cite: "VGramsci Building / Giovanni Vaccarini Architects" 13 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802753/vgramsci-building-giovanni-vaccarini-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »