  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Tigg + Coll Architects
  6. 2016
  Chapter Living Kings Cross / Tigg + Coll Architects

Chapter Living Kings Cross / Tigg + Coll Architects

  • 03:00 - 5 January, 2017
Chapter Living Kings Cross / Tigg + Coll Architects
© Andy Matthews
© Andy Matthews

© Andy Matthews

  • Contractor

    Parkeray - Vince Bevan, Gerry Gilbert

  • Structural Engineers

    Engenuiti – Eve Collis

  • M&E Engineers

    Integration – Oscar Gonzalez, Dan Brooks

  • Project Management & QS

    Fulkers

  • FFE Furniture, Furnishing and Fabrics

    Sonia Kamel Interiors

  • Client

    Greystar,
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Andy Matthews
© Andy Matthews

From the architect. TCA were appointed to reimagine 20,000 sq ft of extensive common spaces that exist within and throughout the Chapter Kings Cross site for Greystar. The project delivers a more inclusive reception space and arrivals hall, new communal study and social areas, a new gym, screening room and ancillary facilities.

© Andy Matthews
© Andy Matthews

The design for the refurbishment was conceived from the contextual history and local character of the area, drawing on the Industrial heritage and language of the iconic Kings Cross Station. The main arrival hall has been stripped back to reveal the original concrete and steel structure, layered with premium finishes and furniture including ceramic wall tiles, wall paneling and mosaic flooring. Bespoke joinery is central to the design of the scheme, including carriage-style booth seating and study benches, and a curved solid oak station-style bench that runs through the arrivals hall leading to the main lift core to the student rooms, which dramatically increases the sense of arrival to the property.

Isometric
Isometric

A key move employed by Tigg + Coll for Chapter was to move the reception desk and security barriers back into the space, creating a larger public lounge space to facilitate social interactions and meeting with students friends, family and visitors, drawing the public realm into the building. 

© Andy Matthews
© Andy Matthews

Existing mezzanines that were previously hidden from view were opened up and exposed to the main reception, creating new visual connections, increased daylight and sense of space, though the use of steel-framed glazed partitions, with steel cross-bracing and expanded mesh panels.

© Andy Matthews
© Andy Matthews

Bespoke metalwork, textured glass and cantilevered feature light fittings are suspended above the gaming area, creating a dramatic platform for social gatherings and events. Residents can access the common areas across all Chapter residences. 

© Andy Matthews
© Andy Matthews

The upper floor café was reconfigured into a communal study area with an open kitchen for students to prepare refreshments. A range of spaces were provided for group and solo study, with a quiet study room designed for more focused working.

© Andy Matthews
© Andy Matthews

The gym was relocated from the dark depths of the tower into the mezzanine above the Study lounge, enjoying increased day lighting and views through full-height crittall-style glazing. A new steel and timber staircase with perforated mesh balustrades was designed to link the spaces, supported off a large steel truss, allowing for the stair to be extended up to the roof space during later phases of expansion. 

© Andy Matthews
© Andy Matthews

Product Description. Bespoke metalwork and joinery are central to the design of the scheme, as they best convey the industrial railway heritage of the local area that the project references. Joinery includes carriage-style booth seating and study benches, and a curved solid oak station-style bench that runs through the arrivals hall leading to the main lift core to the student rooms, which dramatically increases the sense of arrival to the property. Bespoke metalwork is used to frame the existing mezzanines that were previously hidden from view, which we opened up and exposed to the main reception, creating new visual connections, increased daylight and sense of space, though the use of steel-framed glazed partitions, with steel cross-bracing and expanded mesh panels. Bespoke metalwork, textured glass and cantilevered feature light fittings are also suspended above the gaming area, creating a dramatic platform for social gatherings and events.

© Andy Matthews
© Andy Matthews
Cite: "Chapter Living Kings Cross / Tigg + Coll Architects" 05 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802750/chapter-living-kings-cross-tigg-plus-coll-architects/>

