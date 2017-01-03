World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Jorge Hrdina Architects
  6. 2016
  7. The Pavillion / Jorge Hrdina Architects

The Pavillion / Jorge Hrdina Architects

  • 17:00 - 3 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Pavillion / Jorge Hrdina Architects
Save this picture!
The Pavillion / Jorge Hrdina Architects, © Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett

© Ross Honeysett © Ross Honeysett © Ross Honeysett © Ross Honeysett +14

  • Builder

    The Construction Connection

  • Engineer

    Professor Eric Smith and SDA Structures
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett

From the architect. The Pavilion is an entertaining space for family and friends. This crafted contemporary building sits on a double block in Mosman, Sydney, with views of ships coming through the iconic Sydney Heads. The Pavilion shares the block with its older sister – a 19th century Queen Anne heritage house whose intricately hand crafted details are complemented by the form and materiality of The Pavilion.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

Craftsmanship is one of the connecting forces between the existing building and The Pavilion, bridging centuries of architecture. The base of the federation house is grounded by sandstone. Likewise, The Pavilion rises from the earth with a structural core of rough- hewn sandstone. Work to the existing home included a crafted renovation in its original Queen Anne style. The result is a seamless transition between old and new.

Save this picture!
© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett

The contemporary pavilion is defined by a technological and engineering feat – a sculpted concrete beam that cantilevers 15 metres either side of the structural core of the building. It floats over the indoor/outdoor entertaining space and front garage. The beam and the translucence of the ground floor of The Pavilion create a sense of weightlessness. The land and curtilage surrounding the Queen Anne home blend seamlessly with the interior spaces blurring the line between inside and out. The custom folding beam required the help of a skilled ship builder from Nowra, NSW, who created the four separate moulds for the formwork using solid MDF lined with a smooth interior of fiberglass. It is fitting that a ship builder created the formwork moulds as the original dwellers of the property were ship merchants – this heritage became a reference point for the ship-like form of the beam.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

A tour inside The Pavilion reveals the enduring, natural and honest materials that define the space. A raw palette that includes dappled concrete beams, stained Blackbutt timbers, frameless glass doors and smooth honed sandstone floors are laid throughout the ground level. Oak treads form the winding staircase, which lead to a small self-contained apartment and media room above and an underground cellar below.

Save this picture!
© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett

The Pavilion is roofed with a simply designed and generously planted accessible deck and roof garden, which provides a space to be enjoyed by family and friends while overlooking the surrounding tree canopies and views over Sydney Harbour 

Save this picture!
© Ross Honeysett
© Ross Honeysett
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
Cite: "The Pavillion / Jorge Hrdina Architects" 03 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/802691/the-pavillion-jorge-hrdina-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »